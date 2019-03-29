PM Khan to inaugurate new Gwadar International Airport today

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Balochistan on Friday will lay the foundation stone of the new Gwadar International Airport and launch some other development projects.

The premier was received at the Army Aviation Base by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a tweet.

He then reached Quetta Cantonment along with the Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, and other federal ministers, the army's media wing said.

The premier will do the groundbreaking of the Balochistan Health Complex and the Quetta-Zhob N-50 Road as part of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the tweet said.

Official sources earlier said that during his daylong stay in Gwadar, the premier is likely to make some important announcements about Balochistan’s development.

They said he will be given a briefing regarding the CPEC and ongoing development projects, and is also expected to meet provincial cabinet members.

In the provincial capital, Prime Minister Khan will lay the foundation stone of a new campus of the National University of Science and Technology. In Gwadar, he will lay the foundation stone for the new airport and take part in the closing ceremony of an expo taking place in the city.

Gwadar International Airport will have the latest equipment and facilities and is expected to be one of the country’s largest airports.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar announced that Balochistan would get a big share in the next public sector development programme (PSDP) as the federal government will give top priority to Gwadar, which is predicted to emerge as an economic hub of Pakistan.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had on Thursday approved two development projects for Balochistan with a total cost of about Rs96 billion.