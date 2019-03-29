DAWN.COM

March 29, 2019

PM Khan to inaugurate new Gwadar International Airport today

Dawn.com | Ghalib NihadUpdated March 29, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the ground breaking ceremony of the Balochistan Health Complex in Quetta. ─ DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hands with Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani. ─ Photo courtesy Ghalib Nihad
Prime Minister Imran Khan during a visit to Balochistan on Friday will lay the foundation stone of the new Gwadar International Airport and launch some other development projects.

The premier was received at the Army Aviation Base by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a tweet.

He then reached Quetta Cantonment along with the Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani, and other federal ministers, the army's media wing said.

The premier will do the groundbreaking of the Balochistan Health Complex and the Quetta-Zhob N-50 Road as part of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the tweet said.

Official sources earlier said that during his daylong stay in Gwadar, the premier is likely to make some important announcements about Balochistan’s development.

They said he will be given a briefing regarding the CPEC and ongoing development projects, and is also expected to meet provincial cabinet members.

In the provincial capital, Prime Minister Khan will lay the foundation stone of a new campus of the National University of Science and Technology. In Gwadar, he will lay the foundation stone for the new airport and take part in the closing ceremony of an expo taking place in the city.

Gwadar International Airport will have the latest equipment and facilities and is expected to be one of the country’s largest airports.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Khusro Bakhtiar announced that Balochistan would get a big share in the next public sector development programme (PSDP) as the federal government will give top priority to Gwadar, which is predicted to emerge as an economic hub of Pakistan.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council had on Thursday approved two development projects for Balochistan with a total cost of about Rs96 billion.

Comments (3)

Shaikh masood
Mar 29, 2019 01:21pm

At foundation, you can always talk big. Nowhere it mentions how much budget will be allocated and when it will be completed

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 29, 2019 01:26pm

Finally, after 14 long, tiring and incredible years, the famous and historic Gwadar International Airport is being inaugurated in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. How long will it take before it becomes fully operational? Only time will tell.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 29, 2019 01:59pm

Another milestone in Pakistan's history - this will open opportunities for future development, new bussiness adventures and to maintain peace in the region. This is why our so called neighbors and their masterminds are shedding crocodile's tears and creating unjust obstacles through different means. They will NOT succeed! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

