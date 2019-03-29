DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HRW urges New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to discuss treatment of Muslims in China

APMarch 29, 2019

Email

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose response in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks was widely praised, will be travelling to Beijing next week. ─ AFP/File
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose response in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks was widely praised, will be travelling to Beijing next week. ─ AFP/File

A rights group urged New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to raise concerns about reported Chinese government abuses of Muslims during her visit to Beijing next week.

Ardern's visit on Monday and Tuesday comes two weeks after a gunman killed 50 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand.

Human Rights Watch said Friday that Ardern "spoke forcefully in defence of Muslims' rights" after the attacks and should do so again in Beijing.

The prime minister is reducing the length and scope of her China visit in response to the mosque attacks.

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese Muslims have allegedly been detained without charge in internment camps, where relatives and ex-inmates claim they have been subjected to physical abuse and forced to renounce Islam.

Human Rights Watch said Ardern should publicly call on Chinese leaders to close the camps, end the abuses, and permit independent, international observers' access to the Xinjiang region that is home to China's largest mainly Muslim minority group, the Uighurs.

Other members of Muslim groups, including Kazakhs and the Hui have also allegedly faced internment and other forms of repression.

China has so far rejected calls for independent observers and, after first denying the camps' existence, now says they are voluntary vocational training centres that provide job skills to ward off religious extremism.

Although Muslim countries have remained largely silent over the camps and other abuses against Chinese Muslims, some European nations and the US have become increasingly vocal in their criticism.

Islamophobia
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Prateik
Mar 29, 2019 11:40am

Arden has taken no loans from China. So she can discuss.

Recommend 0
San
Mar 29, 2019 11:45am

Helloooo. Anyone out there?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 29, 2019

Anti-poverty initiative

There is little doubt that PM has shown a sincere desire to deliver to the poor. The problem is with the path forward.
March 29, 2019

PPP’s ‘safe’ journey

BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari’s train march through parts of Sindh has generated quite a lot of interest all around. The...
March 29, 2019

Domestic violence

THE harrowing case of a woman in Lahore who was allegedly tortured by her husband and ignored by the police, as well...
March 28, 2019

Mending the system

FINALLY, after years of empty rhetoric, there are tangible measures being taken to fix Pakistan’s broken justice...
Karachi violence
Updated March 28, 2019

Karachi violence

FOR the past four decades or so, Karachi has experienced several waves of violence, with periods of uneasy calm.
March 28, 2019

Prisoner’s death

YESTERDAY’S paper carried an appalling report on the killing of an elderly Pakistani fisherman in an Indian ...