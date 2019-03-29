Nawaz advised ‘complete rest’ after medical check-up

LAHORE: Doctors at the Sharif Medical City (SMC) examined former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday and advised him “complete rest”.

Mr Sharif, who was released from Kot Lakhpat jail late on Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks allowing him to get medical treatment from doctors of his choice in the country, visited the SMC on Thursday morning where the hospital staff lined up in a queue to receive him.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, a panel of consultants examined Mr Sharif and more tests and investigations were planned for him on Friday (today).

“Mian Nawaz Sharif has been advised complete rest after increase in angina pain,” she said, adding the consultants had also suggested medication and showed concern over functioning of his heart and kidneys.

After spending some time in the hospital, which his family established nearly two decades ago, the ex-PM left for his Jati Umra residence in Raiwind. He reportedly cancelled all meetings scheduled for Thursday after the advice of the doctors. “Because of his condition Mr Sharif may not meet PML-N men in the coming days,” a party leader told Dawn.

He said the Sharif family’s main concern in the coming days was to focus primarily on the former premier’s health. “Perhaps, no political activity will be arranged at Jati Umra till Mr Sharif’s health improves,” he added.

After his return from the hospital, his daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] was taken to SMC today. Preliminary work up & clinical review done. Examined by professors of Cardiology, Medicine, Nephrology & Urology. Recurrent angina & deterioration of renal function are the prime concerns. Further investigations planned tomorrow onwards. Advised rest.”

She further tweeted: “His renal & cardiac issues are more complicated & serious than what we already know. We shall know conclusively once we are through with the investigations & have the drs’ [doctors’] recommendations before us. Till then aggressive & continuous management is crucial.”

Mr Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence at the Kot Lakhpat jail in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He is not allowed to leave the country during his bail period of six weeks.

