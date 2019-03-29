DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 29, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Three arrested for allegedly raping sister, sent to jail on judicial remand

Munawer AzeemUpdated March 29, 2019

Email

Police say doctors and local elders confirmed the suspects had confessed. — AFP/File
Police say doctors and local elders confirmed the suspects had confessed. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Three brothers, arrested for allegedly raping their sister, were taken to Adiala jail on Thursday.

A senior police officer told Dawn one of the suspects is a religious scholar who also delivered sermons online. He is alleged to have raped the victim at a religious seminary on Friday. The other two suspects are labourers.

The officer said the victim is 15 years old, while the suspects are between the ages of 22 and 30. He said the suspects threatened the victim and told her to keep quiet in the name of the holy book.

Police say doctors and local elders confirmed the suspects had confessed

The officer said the family consists of five brothers and four sisters who are from Bannu and have been living in Golra for a couple of years. The victim, younger among the siblings, had been living with her brothers after her parents died.

Golra SHO Inspector Arshad Ali said the suspects were produced in court on Thursday and sent to Adiala on a judicial remand.

A civil court also ordered for the victim to be shifted to a protection centre until further orders, he said.

The SHO said the police were approached by a friend of the victim’s late father, a doctor.

The police then visited his clinic and took a statement from the victim.

Inspector Ali said doctors and local elders present at the clinic also told the police they had confronted the suspects with the victim’s allegation and they had confessed. A case was registered against the suspects and they were arrested soon after, he said.

The SHO said the suspects had also confessed during the three-day physical remand, and confirmed that they were sent to Adiala jail on Thursday after being produced in court.

According to the FIR, the victim was living with her brothers after their parents died. She was first raped by one of the suspects two years ago, who continued to assault her for two weeks afterwards.

She was then sexually assaulted three times by another suspect weeks later, and then by a third at a religious seminary.

The FIR said that at her request she was taken to a religious seminary, and when she returned to Golra she stayed at a shrine for four days and fell ill.

She visited her father’s friend for treatment, where she was asked about her disappearance, and told him about her ordeal.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 29, 2019

Anti-poverty initiative

There is little doubt that PM has shown a sincere desire to deliver to the poor. The problem is with the path forward.
March 29, 2019

PPP’s ‘safe’ journey

BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari’s train march through parts of Sindh has generated quite a lot of interest all around. The...
March 29, 2019

Domestic violence

THE harrowing case of a woman in Lahore who was allegedly tortured by her husband and ignored by the police, as well...
March 28, 2019

Mending the system

FINALLY, after years of empty rhetoric, there are tangible measures being taken to fix Pakistan’s broken justice...
Karachi violence
Updated March 28, 2019

Karachi violence

FOR the past four decades or so, Karachi has experienced several waves of violence, with periods of uneasy calm.
March 28, 2019

Prisoner’s death

YESTERDAY’S paper carried an appalling report on the killing of an elderly Pakistani fisherman in an Indian ...