March 29, 2019

UK parliament speaker allows Brexit divorce deal vote on Friday

AFPMarch 28, 2019

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow making a statement in the House of Commons in London on March 28, 2019. — AFP/PRU
British parliament speaker John Bercow gave his go-ahead for a vote by MPs on Friday on the Brexit divorce deal, which parliament has already overwhelmingly rejected twice.

"The motion is new, substantially different," said House of Commons Speaker Bercow, who had blocked a previous vote by invoking a 17th-century statute stopping MPs from voting the same text multiple times.

The vote will be on the legally-binding withdrawal agreement negotiated with Brussels and not on the accompanying political declaration about future relations.

A further parliamentary vote would still be required to implement Brexit before Britain can leave the European Union.

Andrea Leadsom, who represents the government in parliament, said voting through the divorce deal would comply with the conclusions of an EU summit last week which allow for Brexit to be delayed until May 22.

Read more:EU leaders give Britain ‘last chance’ for orderly Brexit

The offer was conditional on the deal being accepted by 2300 GMT on Friday — originally planned as the Brexit date.

"I encourage all MPs to support and ensure that we leave the EU on May 22, giving people and businesses the certainty they need," Leadsom said.

Gordon D. Walker
Mar 28, 2019 11:02pm

Does anyone understand this mess? Does anyone care...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 28, 2019 11:18pm

In my view, Brexit was handled poorly and, as a result, UK is in mess and Teresa May will resign after tomorrow's vote. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

