'Ehsas': Govt's new poverty alleviation programme gets nod from Amnesty International

Rights group Amnesty International South Asia on Thursday lauded the Pakistani government for taking an "important step" for helping the country's "most vulnerable communities realise their economic and social rights".

The commendation came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan launched an ambitious social safety and poverty alleviation programme for the welfare of the public

In a post shared on Twitter, AI South Asia stated: "The rights to food, housing, education and health lay the foundation upon which a dignified life may be built."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed a ceremony in Islamabad to kick off the programme, named 'Ehsas' (compassion).

The premier said the first change that would be brought under the poverty alleviation plan would be amending Article 38(D) of the Constitution, which includes a clause regarding provision of food, shelter, clothing, education and taking care of the health of Pakistani citizens.

Khan had noted that the provision in its current form was only a policy recommendation and added that the government would need to amend the Constitution to make these "fundamental rights" so the state can guarantee these five things to the people of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Khan had also shared various other objectives of the poverty alleviation programme, such as setting up a new ministry for social protection and poverty alleviation which will work on the coordination of its implementation throughout Pakistan.

