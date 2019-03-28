DAWN.COM

FO briefs foreign diplomats on Pulwama investigation, says more info needed from India

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 28, 2019

More than 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide blast in Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir. — AP/File
More than 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a suicide blast in Pulwama district in Indian occupied Kashmir. — AP/File

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday told foreign diplomats that India's allegation that Pakistan-based elements were involved in the Pulwama attack could not be corroborated by the dossier sent by New Delhi in February.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in a briefing to foreign diplomats, said that in order to cooperate with India in the probe, investigators had examined Adil Dar's 'confessional' video and had also requested details from mobile service providers of numbers India mentioned in the document to analyse the exchange of messages.

The United States authorities have also been contacted for information of messages exchanged through WhatsApp, FO officials said.

Dr Faisal told the diplomats that India had sent a dossier comprising six parts spread over 91 pages, out of which only parts two and three were related to the Pulwama incident. The others, he said, contained "generalised allegations".

Pakistani authorities had detained and interrogated 54 people but so far, no evidence regarding their involvement in the Pulwama attack has emerged, the spokesperson said. He also said that the dossier made no mention of Masood Azhar, the chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, the organisation which allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

The spokesperson further said that no militant camps had been found on the 22 locations pointed out by India, and offered access to these places on a request by request basis.

He also told the diplomats that more information and evidence was required for Pakistan to continue its investigation into the Feb 14 attack.

Pak India Ties
Pakistan

SK
Mar 28, 2019 04:00pm

Thank you Pakistan. Great response.

Recommend 0
Waqas
Mar 28, 2019 04:20pm

Modi is a habitual liar. He is making India look like a joke.

Recommend 0
VINIT
Mar 28, 2019 04:51pm

@Waqas, reading the above article , same can be a view for Imran and Pakistan. Please understand that the trust deficit has brought us to the brink of nuclear war

Recommend 0

