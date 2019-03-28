DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Zardari, Faryal secure pre-arrest bail till April 10

Nadir GuramaniUpdated March 28, 2019

Email

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are chief suspects in a fake accounts case. — DawnNewsTV/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur are chief suspects in a fake accounts case. — DawnNewsTV/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur till April 10 against surety bonds of Rs1 million each.

A two-member bench heard the petitions. The court allowed both siblings to submit their surety bonds in cash.

Both Talpur and Zardari had filed separate bail petitions yesterday, urging the high court to prevent the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting them in the fake accounts case that is being probed by the anti-corruption watchdog. The case was transferred to NAB by the Supreme Court in a verdict passed in January this year.

The PPP co-chairman's counsel, in the petition, had asked the high court for instant interim bail. It further urged the IHC to grant Zardari bail until the conclusion of the case. It contended that a court of law is Zardari's only option to avoid arrest.

The PPP leader's counsel, in the petition, claimed that Zardari had received three summons from NAB so far but still was not aware of the actual number of inquiries against him and asked the court to direct the bureau to provide Zardari the details of all inquiries against him.

Strict security measures were taken ahead of Zardari and Talpur's arrival at the high court today. Rangers personnel were posted inside and outside the high court building and all roads leading to the IHC were blocked for traffic.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Saeed
Mar 28, 2019 01:20pm

Charade of bails after bail! A solid proof of big money splash on the highly expensive lawyers. Also an evidence of having mountain of illegal funds in hand.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 28, 2019 01:30pm

They did? What a pleasant surprise. A clean chit to follow. Long live NRO.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 28, 2019

Mending the system

FINALLY, after years of empty rhetoric, there are tangible measures being taken to fix Pakistan’s broken justice...
Karachi violence
Updated March 28, 2019

Karachi violence

FOR the past four decades or so, Karachi has experienced several waves of violence, with periods of uneasy calm.
March 28, 2019

Prisoner’s death

YESTERDAY’S paper carried an appalling report on the killing of an elderly Pakistani fisherman in an Indian ...
March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...