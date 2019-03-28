NAB being used for political victimisation, says Bilawal

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political victimisation, but the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto could not be frightened through such tactics.

He said that “NAB’s black law” would be eliminated soon with the power of the people.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari was addressing PPP workers and supporters at the Padidan railway station during the second leg of his train march he had launched from Karachi on Tuesday. The march dubbed ‘Caravan-i-Bhutto’ is to end in Larkana. He reached the Padidan railway station in a special train where he was welcomed by PPP activists and supporters.

The PPP leader said that he did not want to topple the government; however Prime Minister Imran Khan must fulfil promises he had made with the people of the country.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government was making people jobless instead of providing jobs to the youth. The country was in the grip of inflation and price hike, he added.

The rivals who used to say that the PPP had no public support must see that the people of Pakistan were with the party, he said.

The PPP leader also addressed party workers and supporters at Bhiria Road and Mehrabpur railway stations. He was accompanied by MNAs Syed Abrar Shah and Zulfiqar Ali Behan and MPAs Mumtaz Chandio, Feroz Jamali and Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

Earlier in the day, Mr Bhutto-Zardari resumed his train march from the Nawabshah railway station after an overnight stay in Nawabshah.

The train march led by the PPP chairman reached Nawabshah at around 1.20am on Wednesday after which he was taken to Zardari House amid tight security, where he stayed overnight.

Earlier on his arrival at the Nawab­shah railway station, a large number of party workers and supporters welcomed Mr Bhutto-Zardari.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they would not allow the Centre to “rob Sindh of its rights”.

He said the PPP leadership was not afraid of accountability... but it was in favour of across-the-board accountability and would not accept “political revenge” under the garb of accountability.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that he could hear cries coming from the Prime Minister House as the government had been formed through “stolen elections”.

He said that leaders had been “intentionally disqualified” thro­ugh the use of NAB to keep them away from participating in general elections. After continuing his train march from Nawabshah, the PPP leader was welcomed by party activists at Bucheri and Daur railway stations where he made brief stops.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh PPP president Nisar Khuhro, Senator Ajiz Dhamrah, MPAs Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Tariq Masood Arain accompanied the PPP leader.

Addressing PPP workers at the Shahdadpur railway station late Tuesday night, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that no suo motu action was taken in the cases of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Nisar Khuhro, MNA Shazia Marri, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and MPA Shahid Thaheem also spoke on the occasion.

Zulfiqar Memon from Nawabshah and Housh Muhammad Mangi from Sanghar also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2019