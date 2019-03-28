DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 28, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PIA pilot stopped from flying tests negative for alcohol

Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 28, 2019

Email

The pilot failed a breath analyser test before PIA flight PKA-785 to Birmingham. — AFP/File
The pilot failed a breath analyser test before PIA flight PKA-785 to Birmingham. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot who was stopped from operating a flight at the Islamabad International Airport (IIA) last week on suspicions of being under the influence tested negative for alcohol at a private laboratory.

The pilot failed a breath analyser test before PIA flight PKA-785 to Birmingham, which had 288 passengers including 11 children on board.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in its report that Capt Pir Ommar Khayyam tested positive for alcohol during routine random snap checks for alcohol. The test was conducted by Dr Farhana Badar as IIA on March 21, 2019, at around 11:30am; the pilot’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be 0.12 per mille.

The test was repeated with a fresh mouthpiece after 15 minutes, and also came back positive but with a lower concentration – 0.09 per mille. According to protocol, the pilot was off-loaded in the presence of Dr Nasir Zareen and Dr Naveed Iqbal Janjua from the CAA.

The report said the pilot was accompanied by both doctors to a laboratory in Rawalpindi where he underwent testing for alcohol and other psychoactive substances two hours later. The captain was “fully conscious and extremely cooperative” the whole time.

The captain tested negative for alcohol and other psychoactive substances, the report said. The tests were repeated using preserved samples at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Karachi on March 22 and also came back negative.

The CAA report said the breath analyser reports gave false positives on both occasions, inconveniencing all concerned.

It said breath analyser tests alone are never regarded as final, and have to be followed by blood and urine tests for alcohol and other psychoactive substances in order to ensure flight safety.

A letter issued by CAA Dr Sajjad Ahmad Afridi, additional director of Aero Medical and chief of Aviation Medicine, said the pilot was free of alcohol and the inconvenience caused to him was due to unavoidable procedural protocol to be followed in order to ensure flight safety.

The PIA management had also taken serious notice of the case after being informed that one of its pilots tested positive for alcohol in a medical check up at IIA before operating a flight to Birmingham. A PIA spokesperson had said the pilot was immediately grounded and an inquiry had been ordered.

According to airline rules, crew members are not permitted to consume alcohol for 12 hours before the commencement of a flight.

A PIA pilot was held by British authorities in 2013 for being under the influence before he was due to fly a plane, and was later sentenced to nine months in prison.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
MLA
Mar 28, 2019 09:52am

We are really beyond the point where this would be found as surprising.

Recommend 0
Asad
Mar 28, 2019 09:57am

shame on these alcoholic elites

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 28, 2019

Mending the system

FINALLY, after years of empty rhetoric, there are tangible measures being taken to fix Pakistan’s broken justice...
Karachi violence
Updated March 28, 2019

Karachi violence

FOR the past four decades or so, Karachi has experienced several waves of violence, with periods of uneasy calm.
March 28, 2019

Prisoner’s death

YESTERDAY’S paper carried an appalling report on the killing of an elderly Pakistani fisherman in an Indian ...
March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...