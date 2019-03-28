DAWN.COM

Lawyer booked after former driver shot dead in Karachi's DHA

Imtiaz AliMarch 28, 2019

Relatives of the deceased claim that the victim's former employer had some "personal issue" with him. — AFP/File
A young man was shot dead allegedly at the behest of his former employer on Wednesday morning in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood, police said.

According to Gizri police, 22-year-old Zulfiqar Ali was passing through DHA's Phase IV area on foot when armed pillion riders opened fire on him. He sustained critical bullet wounds on his chest and was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

SHO Khan Mohammed Bhatti said that the relatives told the police the victim worked at a bungalow in DHA and that his former employer had some "personal issue" with him. They suspected the involvement of the former employer, a lawyer by profession, in the murder.

Later that evening, South SSP Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that police have registered a murder case against the lawyer, Shamsul Islam, and others under Sections 302 (murder), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the contents of the First Information Report (FIR) registered on a complaint of the victim’s brother, Mohammed Amin, the deceased had worked as a driver for the said lawyer for two years, before switching to another job.

The complainant alleged that the advocate got his brother killed over some "old dispute" but did not elaborate on the nature of the dispute or enmity.

It has been mentioned in the FIR that Ali had appeared before the additional district and sessions judge-17 of district west in a case pertaining to Section A(1) 23 of the Sindh Arms Act and was returning to the house in DHA where he worked when he was attacked.

It has been further stated that the judge on Wednesday had directed police to present all witnesses of the case at the next hearing on April 19, and that she would order action against them if the witnesses were not produced.

The South SSP told Dawn that the relatives claimed that the lawyer got the deceased booked in the said case relating to illegal arms.

The victim hailed from Sindh's Umerkot district.

Around 100 of his relatives staged a sit-in on main Sunset Boulevard in DHA in the evening, demanding the arrest of the suspects in the case. The protest caused a traffic jam, prompting police to divert the traffic to adjoining roads.

SSP Shah told Dawn that police would register a case against the protesters over charges of blocking the main road which he said was an "illegal" act.

