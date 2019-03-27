DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan shares preliminary findings on Pulwama dossier with Indian government

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near the site of the explosion in Pampore, Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AP
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near the site of the explosion in Pampore, Indian-occupied Kashmir. — AP

The government on Wednesday shared with the Indian government its initial findings on the dossier handed over by Delhi on the Pulwama incident, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement: "The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Foreign Secretary and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him."

The prime minister had earlier offered cooperation in an investigation into the incident if Delhi shared any actionable evidence concerning the suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir's Pulwama area, which had targeted Indian paramilitary soldiers.

Take a look: Kashmir bomber radicalised after beating by troops, parents say

In response to the premier's offer, India had handed over documents to Pakistan on February 27 amidst soaring tensions.

"Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security," the Foreign Office said in its statement.

"We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward," it added.

Escalating tensions between India and Pakistan

The handing over of the dossier came at a time when tensions between the two countries were at an all-time high since decades.

On February 26, Indian airforce had violated the Line of Control (LoC), and claimed to have "struck the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Balakot" who Delhi alleged were behind the Pulwama attack.

Although ceasefire violations by India had virtually become a norm over the past few years with over 3,000 breaches being committed by Indian troops just last year, it was the first aerial intrusion from the Line of Control (LoC) side since 1971.

The Pakistani government maintained that the Indian planes had missed whatever they were aiming at and that no one died in the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Balakot area.

The next day, on February 27, Pakistan Air Force undertook strikes across the LoC from Pakistani airspace, downing two Indian aircraft and capturing an Indian pilot, Abhinandan Varthaman, who was later released on the prime minister's directives as a gesture of peace to India.

After the Foreign Office confirmed on February 28 that the dossier had been received, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview with CNN had remarked:

"When this Pulwama tragic incident took place and I landed in Munich for the security conference and I learned about it, what did I do? I condemned, condoled and then the prime minister made a reasonable offer that 'if you have actionable evidence, share it with us and we will honestly, sincerely investigate.'

"I wish India, instead of attacking Pakistan, had shared earlier the dossier, which we received today."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Anti-Corruption
Mar 27, 2019 07:38pm

Excellent. Both countries, instead of blaming each other, should cooperate and work together to bring peace to the region. That's the only way forward

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Mar 27, 2019 07:40pm

Accidents happen. India overreacted.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Mar 27, 2019 07:47pm

PMIK has proved cooperative and repeatedly said if actionable evidence provided we will cooperate fully.

Recommend 0
Faisal
Mar 27, 2019 07:50pm

Sincerity must be shown from both sides. Shouldn't just be taken as bureaucratic process. Questioning and answering should reflect the sincerity to get to a common ground.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...