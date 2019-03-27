DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Nawaz to be treated for cardiac, renal ailments at Sharif Medical City in Lahore

Adnan SheikhMarch 27, 2019

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (R) leaves the Kot Lakpat jail after his release in Lahore on March 27. — AFP
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (R) leaves the Kot Lakpat jail after his release in Lahore on March 27. — AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be initially treated for his cardiac disease and kidney ailment at the Sharif Medical City in Lahore, his physician said on Wednesday.

PML-N supreme leader Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat jail late Tuesday night hours after the Supreme Court suspended his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference and granted him bail on medical grounds for six weeks.

But the reprieve came with the rider that he will not leave Pakistan during this period and will file a fresh petition before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for further bail if his health condition deteriorates and he still needs medical attention.

Speaking to reporters today, Sharif's personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said the former premier is suffering from "significant heart disease" and his kidney functions have deteriorated recently, which is "a matter of concern".

"I had a lengthy conversation with him ... and upon my request, he will come to the hospital tomorrow morning," he said. Sharif is the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharif Medical City, which is run by his family trust.

According to the doctor, a team of experts is being compiled to who will conduct an assessment as to what investigations and blood tests are required.

Surya Kant Agrawal
Mar 27, 2019 06:33pm

Get well soon brother.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 27, 2019 06:36pm

Three alphabets to summarize the entire scenario "NRO". Former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif have a safe flight to London. Our Former Finance Minister Ishaq Daar is waiting for you. Enjoy.

Recommend 0
SMI
Mar 27, 2019 06:42pm

And soon doctor will give report that some of the disease cannot be treated in Pakistan except London!!!

Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 27, 2019 06:51pm

Yes, sharif’s own hospital and doctors so that no one would know his actual state of health. And further bail can be asked for on the basis of concocted reports

Recommend 0
J
Mar 27, 2019 06:52pm

He should have the heart surgery as soon as possible, as what was claimed in the initail bail request.

Recommend 0
Xi Yaun
Mar 27, 2019 06:59pm

He should be allowed to get himself treated in London. He has given his life for Pak.

Recommend 0

