2 convicted, 2 acquitted in 2012 case regarding embezzlement of Balochistan levies force salaries

Syed Ali ShahMarch 27, 2019

Naseem Lehri, Omar Babar acquitted; Khuzdar Obaidullah and Muhammad Musa sentenced to three years in jail; Rs58.9m fine. — APP/File
An accountability court in Quetta convicted two people in a 2012 corruption case on Wednesday. Two others, both former members of the Balochistan government, were acquitted in the case.

A corruption case pertaining to the embezzlement of Rs110 million worth of salaries accruing to levies forces in Balochistan's Khuzdar district had been registered against various suspects in 2012.

Today, Accountability Judge Pazeer Baloch acquitted Naseem Lehri, the former principal secretary to former chief minister Balochistan Dr Malik Baloch, and Dr Omar Babar in the case.

However, the court convicted treasury officer Khuzdar Obaidullah and cashier Muhammad Musa and sentenced them to three years in prison each. A fine of Rs58.9 million was also imposed on each of the convicts.

