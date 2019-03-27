DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NAB under no compulsion to inform an accused before arresting them: Supreme Court

Haseeb BhattiMarch 27, 2019

Email

According to the written order issued today, the concluding lines of the LHC order, "may be interpreted to imply that NAB cannot arrest an accused without informing him first." — AFP/File
According to the written order issued today, the concluding lines of the LHC order, "may be interpreted to imply that NAB cannot arrest an accused without informing him first." — AFP/File

In a written order issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said that there was no limitation on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the need to inform an accused before arresting them.

The written order, issued by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed, was in connection with an appeal the court heard on March 19.

The appeal was filed by NAB against an individual named Syed Jalil Arshad and another person, regarding an order given by the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in 2016.

The concluding lines of the LHC order, "may be interpreted to imply that NAB cannot arrest an accused without informing him first," the court noted in the order issued today.

However, it found that, after examining the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, no such limitation has been imposed on the accountability bureau.

"Needless to say, if sufficient material has been gathered to connect a person to the commission of an offence, obviously NAB can arrest such a person," the Supreme Court clarified.

The order said that they do not expect the accountability bureau to misuse such power and added that the civil petition had been disposed of following the observation.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...