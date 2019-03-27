DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Pakistan condemns US decision to recognise Israeli control of Golan Heights

Naveed SiddiquiMarch 27, 2019

Decision represents serious violation of UN Charter, international law and UN Security Council resolutions: FO — APP/File

The Foreign Office on Wednesday said that Pakistan has joined the international community in condemning the United States' decision to recognise Israel's sovereignty over Syria's Golan Heights.

Standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on March 25, President Donald Trump had signed a proclamation recognising Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, reversing more than a half-century of US policy.

Netanyahu had pressed for such recognition for months. Trump's action gives him a political boost weeks before what's expected to be a close Israeli election.

According to a FO statement issued today, "This decision represents a serious violation of [the] UN Charter, international law and applicable UN Security Council Resolutions."

The FO termed the US decision a "serious blow to the rule of law and international norms".

"Pakistan shares the international outrage and is deeply concerned over the potentially grave repercussions of this decision for the region and beyond," the press release said.

Pakistan has called upon the UN Security Council to take cognisance of the situation and take steps in accordance with the UN Charter, the FO announced.

Israel captured the Golan from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war but its sovereignty over the territory is not recognised by the international community.

