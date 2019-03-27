DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

SC asks federal, provincial govts to comment on taxes levied on mobile services

Haseeb BhattiMarch 27, 2019

Email

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the federal and provincial governments to provide details of all mobile phone taxes collected in the past one year while hearing a case pertaining to increased taxes charged by mobile phone companies. — Reuters/File
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the federal and provincial governments to provide details of all mobile phone taxes collected in the past one year while hearing a case pertaining to increased taxes charged by mobile phone companies. — Reuters/File

The Supreme Court, while hearing a case pertaining to taxes charged by cellular service providers, on Wednesday asked the federal and provincial governments to provide details of all mobile phone taxes they collected over the past one year.

A two-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

In June 2018, the Supreme Court had suspended the deduction of taxes on prepaid cards provided by mobile phone service providers.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor today opposed the court's decision to suspend mobile phone taxes, saying that the matter did not fall under the categories of fundamental rights or public interest and therefore the Supreme Court should not have intervened.

According to a lawyer present on behalf of the Punjab government, due to the suspension of mobile phone taxes, the provincial government was unable to collect Rs80bn of revenue.

During the proceedings, the court noted that it was being argued by the federal and provincial governments that oversight over mobile phone taxes does not fall under the Supreme Court's powers as defined in Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Article 184(3) of the Constitution states: "[...] the Supreme Court [...] if it considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the Fundamental Rights conferred by Cha­pter I of Part II is involved, has the power to make an order of the nature mentioned."

The court asked the federal government to explain the laws under which mobile service taxes are collected from people who do not fall under the tax net.

"Without the suspension of the laws for tax collection, how can [the] tax collection be suspended?" Justice Isa enquired. He added that he believes the case does come under the Supreme Court's jurisdiction under Article 184(3).

Separately, Justice Ejazul Ahsan asked how the government determines who was paying the taxes.

"Why should a pushcart driver ('rehri wala'), bread seller ('naan wala'), plumber or barber pay taxes on mobile services?" he asked.

He said that cellular services taxes should be paid by those who are eligible to pay them. He also asked why a person who is exempted from taxes should be required to pay the withholding tax deducted by cellular service providers.

A lawyer for a service provider said the companies had removed a 10 per cent service charge on mobile phones, as per the orders of the court.

In February, it had been reported that the government would present an alternative formula to the apex court for revival of taxes on mobile phone cards to bridge the revenue shortfall and meet budgetary target instead of imposing any new taxes in the next five months.

"No new taxes will be imposed in the current fiscal year to achieve revenue target as prior conditions for availing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package," State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar had said.

Justice Isa today said that the decision to suspend mobile phone taxes had been given by a three-member bench and therefore it would be appropriate that a three-member bench hear the case.

He then sent the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for his consideration.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...