DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Husband and employees allegedly strip woman naked, beat her over refusal to dance for them

Wasim RiazUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

The woman's husband and one other suspect have been arrested by Lahore police. ─ Photo courtesy Waseem Riaz
The woman's husband and one other suspect have been arrested by Lahore police. ─ Photo courtesy Waseem Riaz

Police in Lahore on Wednesday arrested two men for their alleged torture over her refusal to dance for them, as Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation.

According to a first information report registered on March 26, the woman's husband of four years and two of his employees had tortured her over her refusal to dance for them. The Punjab police in statement said the incident had taken place in the city's Defence Housing Authority area.

The woman, in a video circulating on social media, claimed that her husband had "always hit her a lot".

This time, she alleged, "He took my clothes off in front of his employees. The employees held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked."

She said that when she went to the Kahna police station, "they asked me for money". She added that the police had, instead of providing her the FIR number or conducting a medical examination, asked her for money.

She appealed to people for help, claiming that both her parents were dead and she had no place to go or food to eat.

In-charge Investigation at Kahna police station, Saleem Shaukat, told DawnNewsTV today that two of the suspects had been arrested.

The Punjab IGP has directed DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed to personally investigate the matter and to make sure that the perpetrators of the attack are punished severely under the law.

Pakistan ranks 150 out of 153 countries on The Georgetown Institute's Women, Peace and Security index ─ among the five worst countries for women in the world. According to 2016 data, 26.8 per cent of Pakistani women said they have experienced intimate partner violence.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Purushottam Singi
Mar 27, 2019 03:03pm

This was atrocious.

Recommend 0
MA
Mar 27, 2019 03:08pm

Husband and his friends should be stripped naked and made to dance.

Recommend 0
shuaib
Mar 27, 2019 03:09pm

CJP, this is the case for suo moto. Will you rise upto expectations and make example these godfathers!!!

Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Mar 27, 2019 03:15pm

strongly condemned this indiscreet act by her husband needs to be punished severely as per law.

Recommend 0
Dr Haroon Khan
Mar 27, 2019 03:25pm

We are worse than animals..

Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Mar 27, 2019 03:27pm

If the culprits are rich and influential, nothing will happen to them. They will get off the hook unscratched.

Recommend 0
Joshi
Mar 27, 2019 03:29pm

Good that such news are surfacing rather than dying a silent date.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Mar 27, 2019 03:29pm

is this happening in new Pakistan

Recommend 0
PTI Supporter
Mar 27, 2019 03:30pm

Its heinous, inhuman, disgusting.

Praying for justice with the poor lady!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...