Husband and employees allegedly strip woman naked, beat her over refusal to dance for them

Police in Lahore on Wednesday arrested two men for their alleged torture over her refusal to dance for them, as Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation.

According to a first information report registered on March 26, the woman's husband of four years and two of his employees had tortured her over her refusal to dance for them. The Punjab police in statement said the incident had taken place in the city's Defence Housing Authority area.

The woman, in a video circulating on social media, claimed that her husband had "always hit her a lot".

This time, she alleged, "He took my clothes off in front of his employees. The employees held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked."

She said that when she went to the Kahna police station, "they asked me for money". She added that the police had, instead of providing her the FIR number or conducting a medical examination, asked her for money.

She appealed to people for help, claiming that both her parents were dead and she had no place to go or food to eat.

In-charge Investigation at Kahna police station, Saleem Shaukat, told DawnNewsTV today that two of the suspects had been arrested.

The Punjab IGP has directed DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed to personally investigate the matter and to make sure that the perpetrators of the attack are punished severely under the law.