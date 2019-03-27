Husband and employees allegedly strip woman naked, beat her over refusal to dance for them
Police arrested two men in Lahore on Wednesday for their alleged torture of one suspect's wife over her refusal to dance for them.
According to a first information report registered on March 26, Asma Aziz's husband of four years and two of his employees tortured her over her refusal to dance for them. The Punjab police in statement said the incident had taken place in the city's Defence Housing Authority area.
Asma, in a video circulating on social media, claimed that her husband had "always hit her a lot".
Some readers may find the video, embedded below, distressing.
This time, she alleged, "He took my clothes off in front of his employees. The employees held me as he shaved my hair off and burned it. My clothes were bloody. I was bound by a pipe and hung from the fan. He threatened to hang me naked."
She said that when she went to the Kahna police station to register a complaint, "they asked me for money". She added that the police had, instead of providing her the FIR number or conducting a medical examination, asked her for money.
Superintendent Model Town Muhammd Ali Wasim took notice of Asma's allegations of police officials' involvement in trying to extort money from her. He asked the DSP Model Town to provide him a report after looking into the allegations.
She appealed to people for help, claiming that both her parents were dead and she had no place to go or food to eat.
In-charge Investigation at Kahna police station, Saleem Shaukat, told DawnNewsTV today that two of the suspects ─ the husband and one of his employees ─ had been arrested.
Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi took notice of the incident and ordered a thorough investigation, directing DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed to personally investigate the matter and to make sure that the perpetrators of the attack are punished severely under the law.
After the news was reported, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari tweeted that she had taken notice and looked into the case. "My office was informed by station house officer of police station Kahna, Lahore: Police has registered FIR and arrested both accused and booked under sections 337(v) and 506. Medical report of the woman is awaited. One of the arrested is her husband."
Pakistan ranks 150 out of 153 countries on The Georgetown Institute's Women, Peace and Security index ─ among the five worst countries for women in the world. According to 2016 data, 26.8 per cent of Pakistani women said they have experienced intimate partner violence.
Comments (28)
This was atrocious.
Husband and his friends should be stripped naked and made to dance.
CJP, this is the case for suo moto. Will you rise upto expectations and make example these godfathers!!!
strongly condemned this indiscreet act by her husband needs to be punished severely as per law.
We are worse than animals..
If the culprits are rich and influential, nothing will happen to them. They will get off the hook unscratched.
Good that such news are surfacing rather than dying a silent date.
is this happening in new Pakistan
Its heinous, inhuman, disgusting.
Praying for justice with the poor lady!
@Zahid, What Naya Pakistan has to do with low mentality people..
What a husband !!!!!
I mean how can these men be so insensitive particularly the husband,he never thought once before breaking the back bone of his own family. Severe punishment and nothing else.
Congratulations Pakistan on your great achievement
@MA, no thanks!!!!!
She was very courageous and innovative to get right attention. Not sure how many women can manage it while suffering at home.
It's funny that when men do something utterly inhumane to some woman, not once there is an outcry over how they are ruining the image of Islam or how it's is so against our culture. Instead when women speak to be treated like a respected equal human, the nation losses their mind over how it's tarnishing the image of Islam and threat to our precious culture!
We need to set our mentality right.
Shameless Husband! How can someone do this with own wife? Send him behind bars for 10 years and transfer his property to affected woman.
Real shame, women deserve utmost respect.
By investigating incidence, you are not doing any thing extra ordinary, it s your duty , you are paid for it. you are duty bound to do this. The main thing is are you going to investigate why FIR was not registered and what action is taken against SHO and his staff for not performing their duty by refusing to register FIR.
The police demanded a bribe? What was the action taken?
Who will punish the police who asked for money instead of registering FIR? The crime of the police is more sever than that of the husband. Who will arrest the police? Please arrest police first.
Action should be taken against the police also who asked for money. Too many culprits here, they all should be punished.
When will we become humans ???
Making another human lower is a crime against the basic individual rights. Severe punishment that will set an example and instill fear of crimes of this nature is demanded.
"Pakistan ranks 150 out of 153 countries on The Georgetown Institute's Women, Peace and Security index ─ among the five worst countries for women in the world."""" We people give big speeches of how Islam protects the women and how it has given rights to women and in actual we do opposite. What a shame... There should be severe punishments for crime against women and we need to change our mind set of society in giving a true place to all women.
@Dr Haroon Khan, Agree 100% We have been telling you the same since long. You never accepted!
@shuaib, why CJP? Why should we not let the law take its due and proper course? Every court should be able to hand out exemplary punishments without depending all the time on SC 'suo moto' action.
@MA, very thoughtful progressive punishment. I agree