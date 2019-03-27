Zardari, Faryal approach IHC for pre-arrest bail
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.
The PPP co-chairman's counsel, in the petition, asked the high court to prevent NAB from arresting his client.
He argued that Zardari had received three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons so far, but still was not aware of the actual number of inquiries against him.
The petition requested the court for instant interim bail, and to grant Zardari bail until the conclusion of the case. It contended that a court of law is Zardari's only option to avoid arrest.
The PPP leader's counsel asked the court to direct NAB to provide Zardari the details of all inquiries against him.
More details to follow
Comments (10)
Apply at Supreme Court and tell them you are stressed.
His son is trying to divert people’s attention from his father corruption to train march
Sure Bail is their Birth Right...In the first place why do we are having the Circus in the name of accountability... without any logical conclusion and getting the looted money back..He to should be given indefinite bail...as a convict can be released in bail why not Zardari...He too is equally rich and powerful to Nawaz...
The son is taking a journey on a luxurious train and the father is avoiding jail, both are doing and have been doing nothing pragmatic for the good of Sind. They must be arrested and held accountable or we will have to presume our law is just as corrupt as these individuals.
Amazing, how shameless looters are. Zardari showing victory sign is disgusting when he has been classified as a corrupt leader by a prominent newspaper of UK.
Amazing, accused of 'fake accounts' are laughing and showing victory sign! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Wait. Isn't that what he calls his "second home" ?
Many more .................
Pre - arrest bail! What a thoroughly ridiculous concept. No other advanced country has this pre arrest bail nonsense.
Equal application of law, equal protection by law and equailty before law remain the distant dream in Pakistan. Those who can afford, get pre-arrest and those who can't are languishing behind the bars... Someone should cry halt to this mockery and laughing stock!