March 27, 2019

Zardari, Faryal approach IHC for pre-arrest bail

Nadir GuramaniMarch 27, 2019

Former president Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur asked the Islamabad High Court for pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case. — DawnNewsTV/File
Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.

The PPP co-chairman's counsel, in the petition, asked the high court to prevent NAB from arresting his client.

He argued that Zardari had received three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons so far, but still was not aware of the actual number of inquiries against him.

The petition requested the court for instant interim bail, and to grant Zardari bail until the conclusion of the case. It contended that a court of law is Zardari's only option to avoid arrest.

The PPP leader's counsel asked the court to direct NAB to provide Zardari the details of all inquiries against him.

Gaz
Mar 27, 2019 02:37pm

Apply at Supreme Court and tell them you are stressed.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Khan
Mar 27, 2019 02:41pm

His son is trying to divert people’s attention from his father corruption to train march

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 27, 2019 02:42pm

Sure Bail is their Birth Right...In the first place why do we are having the Circus in the name of accountability... without any logical conclusion and getting the looted money back..He to should be given indefinite bail...as a convict can be released in bail why not Zardari...He too is equally rich and powerful to Nawaz...

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Mar 27, 2019 02:49pm

The son is taking a journey on a luxurious train and the father is avoiding jail, both are doing and have been doing nothing pragmatic for the good of Sind. They must be arrested and held accountable or we will have to presume our law is just as corrupt as these individuals.

Recommend 0
NACParis
Mar 27, 2019 02:51pm

Amazing, how shameless looters are. Zardari showing victory sign is disgusting when he has been classified as a corrupt leader by a prominent newspaper of UK.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 27, 2019 03:01pm

Amazing, accused of 'fake accounts' are laughing and showing victory sign! (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Bandha
Mar 27, 2019 03:13pm

Wait. Isn't that what he calls his "second home" ?

Recommend 0
phullu mian
Mar 27, 2019 03:18pm

Many more .................

Recommend 0
Kam
Mar 27, 2019 03:20pm

Pre - arrest bail! What a thoroughly ridiculous concept. No other advanced country has this pre arrest bail nonsense.

Recommend 0
Haq Nawaz Udho
Mar 27, 2019 03:38pm

Equal application of law, equal protection by law and equailty before law remain the distant dream in Pakistan. Those who can afford, get pre-arrest and those who can't are languishing behind the bars... Someone should cry halt to this mockery and laughing stock!

Recommend 0

