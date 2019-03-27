Zardari, Faryal approach IHC for pre-arrest bail

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister MPA Faryal Talpur on Wednesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case.

The PPP co-chairman's counsel, in the petition, asked the high court to prevent NAB from arresting his client.

He argued that Zardari had received three National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summons so far, but still was not aware of the actual number of inquiries against him.

The petition requested the court for instant interim bail, and to grant Zardari bail until the conclusion of the case. It contended that a court of law is Zardari's only option to avoid arrest.

The PPP leader's counsel asked the court to direct NAB to provide Zardari the details of all inquiries against him.

More details to follow