March 27, 2019

Sindh Police gets new uniforms 'to enhance policing': IGP

Imtiaz AliMarch 27, 2019

IGP Kaleem Imam says the prime reason behind the change is to enhance the policing process, bring it up to international standards. ─ Photo courtesy Sindh Police
A group photo of police high-ups and officials donning new uniforms.— Photo courtesy Sindh Police
The Sindh government has approved the introduction of new uniforms for the Sindh Police force on the recommendation of the provincial police chief, Dr Kaleem Imam.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Imam said that the main reason behind the change in uniforms is to enhance the policing process, and to bring it up to international standards.

According to Deputy Inspector General Operations Maqsood Ahmed, who provided a briefing on the new uniforms at an introduction ceremony, said that they were designed keeping in mind local weather conditions as well as the latest international standards.

The Sindh Police, according to a press release, will be the sole provider of the new uniforms to ensure consistency in quality of fabric, colour and stitching.

"Local suppliers and vendors will not be allowed to display the new uniforms at their outlets," the statement said.

Initially, the uniforms will be introduced in five units of the Sindh Police, including the Traffic Police, Central Investigation Agency, Anti-Riot Reserve Platoons, Forensic Division Sindh and Central Police Office.

The uniforms are described below:

  • Traffic Police officers: White shirt, navy blue pant and navy blue p-cap
  • Traffic Police personnel: Half-sleeve white t-shirt, navy blue pants and navy blue p-cap
  • Officers: Dark blue shirt, navy blue pant and navy blue p-cap.
  • Head Constables, Constables: Dark blue half-sleeve shirt, navy blue pant and navy blue p-cap.

