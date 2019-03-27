Sindh Police gets new uniforms 'to enhance policing': IGP

The Sindh government has approved the introduction of new uniforms for the Sindh Police force on the recommendation of the provincial police chief, Dr Kaleem Imam.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Imam said that the main reason behind the change in uniforms is to enhance the policing process, and to bring it up to international standards.

According to Deputy Inspector General Operations Maqsood Ahmed, who provided a briefing on the new uniforms at an introduction ceremony, said that they were designed keeping in mind local weather conditions as well as the latest international standards.

Take a look: Police to switch back to khaki and black uniform coming fiscal year

The Sindh Police, according to a press release, will be the sole provider of the new uniforms to ensure consistency in quality of fabric, colour and stitching.

"Local suppliers and vendors will not be allowed to display the new uniforms at their outlets," the statement said.

Initially, the uniforms will be introduced in five units of the Sindh Police, including the Traffic Police, Central Investigation Agency, Anti-Riot Reserve Platoons, Forensic Division Sindh and Central Police Office.

The uniforms are described below: