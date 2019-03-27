DAWN.COM

March 27, 2019

India claims to shoot down satellite, join 'space superpowers'

AFPUpdated March 27, 2019

A man watches Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on a local news channel in New Delhi on March 27, 2019. ─ AFP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country had destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test, becoming the fourth country in the world to have carried out the feat.

Just weeks before India goes to the polls, Modi said Indian scientists "shot down a live satellite at a low-earth orbit".

"This is a proud moment for India," the prime minister said in his first televised national address since late 2016.

"India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat."

The satellite was in orbit at 300 kilometres when it was destroyed.

Modi claimed that the mission was peaceful and not designed to create "an atmosphere of war", adding it was "not directed against any country".

The announcement comes ahead of a national election in which Modi is seeking a second term in office.

Voting starts on April 11 and will last nearly six weeks, with close to 900 million Indians eligible to vote in the world's largest election.

Rahul Sharma
Mar 27, 2019 12:50pm

Congratulations India. This should be the weapon for detarance.

Unknown
Mar 27, 2019 12:51pm

Congratulations Mr. Modi and every Indian. This is indeed a proud moment for any country.

Jai Shree raam
Mar 27, 2019 12:51pm

How this news is related to elections?

IndianBoy
Mar 27, 2019 12:52pm

Congrats Modi Ji...... Proud of your leadership....

Shibu
Mar 27, 2019 12:53pm

Great news for Indians.

Navneet
Mar 27, 2019 12:53pm

Thats a great achievement. But not sure why Modi is delivering this instead of a DRDO scientist

Naxalite
Mar 27, 2019 12:54pm

I hope this will solve all problems of common man in India!

Ranger
Mar 27, 2019 12:55pm

Very nice. Maintaining an edge.

Zak the Great
Mar 27, 2019 12:56pm

Well done India.We are proud of your progress.!!

Piyush
Mar 27, 2019 12:57pm

Kudos to whole nation.

vasan
Mar 27, 2019 12:57pm

Spy satellites will be vanished soon.

Lahore Vivek
Mar 27, 2019 12:57pm

Great achievement to pull more votes !!!

Ghayur Baig
Mar 27, 2019 12:58pm

Who is going to believe, another drama serial like surgical strikes....

B N Sharma
Mar 27, 2019 12:58pm

Great to know.

ajith
Mar 27, 2019 12:59pm

We love you Mr. Modi. We trust you and you will win in the coming election. India is in safe hands.

M. Emad
Mar 27, 2019 01:00pm

Congratulations, India ! Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi !

Rajput
Mar 27, 2019 01:00pm

Congratulation to scientists of DRDO and India. A great technological step.

Shikhar
Mar 27, 2019 01:01pm

Simply WOW.

Anonymous
Mar 27, 2019 01:01pm

congrats India

Jacky
Mar 27, 2019 01:01pm

Congrats DRDO scientist. Modiji will win election with huge majority.

Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 27, 2019 01:02pm

O, deception thy name is BJP..?!

Ashraf the great
Mar 27, 2019 01:02pm

Well done - used technology from Israel.

Rahim
Mar 27, 2019 01:03pm

Congratulations India

Mohan
Mar 27, 2019 01:03pm

So India started the A-Sat programme with 2019 elections in mind? Or should Indian scientists sit over their palms once the elections are notified?

Saffron
Mar 27, 2019 01:03pm

CongratulationS! GreAT Achievement.

Neighbor
Mar 27, 2019 01:03pm

Congratulations

Rashid
Mar 27, 2019 01:04pm

Lets see if anyone beleives Modi this time, sane wouldnt obviously.

Namaste
Mar 27, 2019 01:04pm

Great feat achieved by DRDO and ISRO....

DGTA
Mar 27, 2019 01:04pm

Modi the Great.

sunil
Mar 27, 2019 01:04pm

Go ahead...

SRI
Mar 27, 2019 01:04pm

Keep going Modi. We have to focus more on renewable energy, and battery/electric vehicles, plantation of tress per house in India. Education and Medical in subsidized cost (creamy layer pattern). Ingenuously build war machines, toys, electronic items. Drinking and non drinking water from Sea, Power generation from windmills, Dams, Solar panels - separate budget to be initiated for this. All the school and college students should study on renewable energy, waste and water management, Afforestation.

Gunjan
Mar 27, 2019 01:05pm

LEO is not sufficient range MEO and HEO ranges are also required. LEO is just enough for some spy satellites.

Colaking
Mar 27, 2019 01:05pm

Congratulations India. Its a strategic move It will have very long lasting effect.

TOMATO
Mar 27, 2019 01:05pm

Excellent news... congratulations!

Pak Army
Mar 27, 2019 01:06pm

Modi is just want to secure their position

Chingez Khan
Mar 27, 2019 01:07pm

We need to grow our economy at fast pace. We need 500 b usd exports to help raise defense and scientific research budget upto 50 b usd.

Saif Zulfiqar
Mar 27, 2019 01:07pm

These things are all to get votes.

Hard hindu
Mar 27, 2019 01:08pm

Salute to our scientists and our PM ki ,big achieve ment

Tajwali Khan
Mar 27, 2019 01:08pm

Modi seems to be desperate to announce anything that will gain him votes in the upcoming election. He does not have any performance to rally in the elections.

Hitesh
Mar 27, 2019 01:08pm

Congrats India

Ashfaq
Mar 27, 2019 01:08pm

Well done India..

Ashish Gupta, Pune
Mar 27, 2019 01:10pm

What's the use?

sheik mousin
Mar 27, 2019 01:10pm

India is indeed a major space superpower... Congratulations

Baba Vickram Aditya Bedi
Mar 27, 2019 01:11pm

The rise of India after colonialism is truly an event which has not happened in 1000 years.

Justicefirst
Mar 27, 2019 01:11pm

It would have been encouraging and heartening had the Indian PM announced on national TV that they have become the 4th country in the world to get rid of poverty,hunger,disease etc from the country.

Vineet
Mar 27, 2019 01:11pm

Great India... Congratulations Keep it up

Rajendra
Mar 27, 2019 01:12pm

Congratulations of all Indians... Proud of our DRDO and ISRO..

sardar
Mar 27, 2019 01:12pm

Wow what a great achievement, Congrats!..let's see who can do this feat after India

Colaking
Mar 27, 2019 01:12pm

Technology should be used for better education. Any way its only a technology demonstrator and has potential to concern only for countries who has own capabilities to launch its satellite. Other nation need not have to pay attention to it.

Messenger
Mar 27, 2019 01:12pm

Well done Scientists!

Dwaraka Nath
Mar 27, 2019 01:12pm

That is the strength of our Prime Minister.

rohit
Mar 27, 2019 01:15pm

bravo

Sakuni
Mar 27, 2019 01:15pm

Great Modiji...Respect from India Lahore

Raj
Mar 27, 2019 01:16pm

Way to go Modiji, India will always be proud of you

Indian
Mar 27, 2019 01:16pm

This is why we love Modi ji

Raha
Mar 27, 2019 01:17pm

India is no more behind the three other super powers of the world. This is due to their highly talaented individuals of scientists.

true
Mar 27, 2019 01:17pm

India will reach new heights of development under the able leadership of Mr Modi.

LK
Mar 27, 2019 01:18pm

As an Indian, this is just Modi playing electoral politics.

rohit
Mar 27, 2019 01:19pm

great

MG
Mar 27, 2019 01:19pm

Congratulations Modi and team

Najma Hisham
Mar 27, 2019 01:19pm

lets hope the shot satellite does not fall on his head.

Himanshu
Mar 27, 2019 01:19pm

I proud INDIA

Ranjan
Mar 27, 2019 01:19pm

Great achievement...kudos to DRDO and PM Modi

Kk
Mar 27, 2019 01:20pm

Modi is great!!! Congratulations India!!

Indian
Mar 27, 2019 01:20pm

There is never overcrowding at the top.

Sarfaraz,Delhi,Proud Indian
Mar 27, 2019 01:20pm

Opposition parties should start preparation for 2024 general election and forget about 2019 against Modi.

Ravi Kumar
Mar 27, 2019 01:20pm

Congratulations !!!

SATT
Mar 27, 2019 01:22pm

India is secure now.

Indian
Mar 27, 2019 01:22pm

Congratulations to all India

Akslic
Mar 27, 2019 01:23pm

Great job

richad
Mar 27, 2019 01:24pm

great job India !!!! Jai Hind!!

muddasir
Mar 27, 2019 01:24pm

well done

Khalid
Mar 27, 2019 01:24pm

Brilliant.We are proud of Indian Scientists.

Superb
Mar 27, 2019 01:24pm

Super power

Naveen
Mar 27, 2019 01:25pm

It is great achievement.

Clear cut msg to enemies, specially china not to spy on us. We are watching you.

Double standard
Mar 27, 2019 01:26pm

Congratulations ...India become a elite space super power

Debajyoti Mohanty
Mar 27, 2019 01:26pm

Congratulations to Our PM Mr. Modi Saheb, Well done ISRO and DRDO. Now we are the Power house in Space....

SSR
Mar 27, 2019 01:27pm

Where is the proof? Any photos any how many satellites?

Gaurav
Mar 27, 2019 01:28pm

Let the poverty, cleanliness, population etc rhetoric start and belittle India’s achievment.

Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 27, 2019 01:28pm

Several countries including Pakistan have this capability but choose not to use it as they believe in peace ,while Mr.Modi will use every weapon in his arsenal to win elections.

SSR
Mar 27, 2019 01:28pm

Election gimmick.

Divakar
Mar 27, 2019 01:29pm

Any "actionable" evidence ?

M. Emad
Mar 27, 2019 01:30pm

Congratulations, space Superpower India !

satyam pandey
Mar 27, 2019 01:31pm

@Ghayur Baig, no one is saying you to believe it

Zahid
Mar 27, 2019 01:31pm

First replace your aging Mig 21 fleet

Gazwaaehind
Mar 27, 2019 01:31pm

Let's not fool yourself. The test was done not due to Indian polls but because anti-satellite space missile test ban is under considerations by western powers to dissuade any further test to stop space-based defense race. Good India did this test in a timely manner though India possessed this technology for the last 3 years.

Mahin
Mar 27, 2019 01:32pm

Great.

Vipin
Mar 27, 2019 01:33pm

While achievement is great, it may not resonate with voters who don't understand the significance. This is also not a top global agenda issue. More a technology demonstrator. One doesn't hear of satellites being shot down.

Viki
Mar 27, 2019 01:33pm

@Ashraf the great,
Israel doesn't have this tech bhaijaan

manish
Mar 27, 2019 01:33pm

@Ashraf the great, Not so sure, why Mr Modi has to announce such things to all.

Sachin
Mar 27, 2019 01:34pm

Congratulations to the scientist of DRDO.....

Jjacky
Mar 27, 2019 01:34pm

@Ashraf the great, But this technology even Israel dont have. Only US, RUSSIA, CHINA and now INDIA is having this technology.

Sympathiser
Mar 27, 2019 01:36pm

Why not we ask for the proof ??

harry
Mar 27, 2019 01:36pm

Another bamboo.

Ashish Mishr
Mar 27, 2019 01:36pm

@Abbas Khan, the world take us seriously.

Akslic
Mar 27, 2019 01:36pm

@Naxalite, plz think abt ur own problems.

A
Mar 27, 2019 01:37pm

You have already won the elections Mr Modi by killing innocent in Kashmir.

Himanshu sharma
Mar 27, 2019 01:55pm

Congrats...

Bhawani Shankar
Mar 27, 2019 02:23pm

Modi takes the credit ,I think leader should be natural ,let institution feel happy in announcing the achievement.

Colaking
Mar 27, 2019 02:24pm

@Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, USA, France, Japan, China, UK, India, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran and North Korea) and one regional organization (the European Space Agency, ESA) have independently launched satellites on their own indigenously developed launch vehicles...... Please do research if you can.

Subir Paul
Mar 27, 2019 02:25pm

Bravo. Congratulations India ✌

Kunal
Mar 27, 2019 02:30pm

@Tajwali Khan, You must be an expert on India politics I am sure.

GOOD POINT
Mar 27, 2019 02:30pm

@Naxalite, not all but some. Nothing can solve all problems at once. Every technology helps economy.

