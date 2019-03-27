India claims to shoot down satellite, join 'space superpowers'
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the country had destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test, becoming the fourth country in the world to have carried out the feat.
Just weeks before India goes to the polls, Modi said Indian scientists "shot down a live satellite at a low-earth orbit".
"This is a proud moment for India," the prime minister said in his first televised national address since late 2016.
"India has registered its name in the list of space superpowers. Until now, only three countries had achieved this feat."
The satellite was in orbit at 300 kilometres when it was destroyed.
Modi claimed that the mission was peaceful and not designed to create "an atmosphere of war", adding it was "not directed against any country".
The announcement comes ahead of a national election in which Modi is seeking a second term in office.
Voting starts on April 11 and will last nearly six weeks, with close to 900 million Indians eligible to vote in the world's largest election.
Comments (103)
Congratulations India. This should be the weapon for detarance.
Congratulations Mr. Modi and every Indian. This is indeed a proud moment for any country.
How this news is related to elections?
Congrats Modi Ji...... Proud of your leadership....
Great news for Indians.
Thats a great achievement. But not sure why Modi is delivering this instead of a DRDO scientist
I hope this will solve all problems of common man in India!
Very nice. Maintaining an edge.
Well done India.We are proud of your progress.!!
Kudos to whole nation.
Spy satellites will be vanished soon.
Great achievement to pull more votes !!!
Who is going to believe, another drama serial like surgical strikes....
Great to know.
We love you Mr. Modi. We trust you and you will win in the coming election. India is in safe hands.
Congratulations, India ! Congratulations, PM Narendra Modi !
Congratulation to scientists of DRDO and India. A great technological step.
Simply WOW.
congrats India
Congrats DRDO scientist. Modiji will win election with huge majority.
O, deception thy name is BJP..?!
Well done - used technology from Israel.
Congratulations India
So India started the A-Sat programme with 2019 elections in mind? Or should Indian scientists sit over their palms once the elections are notified?
CongratulationS! GreAT Achievement.
Congratulations
Lets see if anyone beleives Modi this time, sane wouldnt obviously.
Great feat achieved by DRDO and ISRO....
Modi the Great.
Go ahead...
Keep going Modi. We have to focus more on renewable energy, and battery/electric vehicles, plantation of tress per house in India. Education and Medical in subsidized cost (creamy layer pattern). Ingenuously build war machines, toys, electronic items. Drinking and non drinking water from Sea, Power generation from windmills, Dams, Solar panels - separate budget to be initiated for this. All the school and college students should study on renewable energy, waste and water management, Afforestation.
LEO is not sufficient range MEO and HEO ranges are also required. LEO is just enough for some spy satellites.
Congratulations India. Its a strategic move It will have very long lasting effect.
Excellent news... congratulations!
Modi is just want to secure their position
We need to grow our economy at fast pace. We need 500 b usd exports to help raise defense and scientific research budget upto 50 b usd.
These things are all to get votes.
Salute to our scientists and our PM ki ,big achieve ment
Modi seems to be desperate to announce anything that will gain him votes in the upcoming election. He does not have any performance to rally in the elections.
Congrats India
Well done India..
What's the use?
India is indeed a major space superpower... Congratulations
The rise of India after colonialism is truly an event which has not happened in 1000 years.
It would have been encouraging and heartening had the Indian PM announced on national TV that they have become the 4th country in the world to get rid of poverty,hunger,disease etc from the country.
Great India... Congratulations Keep it up
Congratulations of all Indians... Proud of our DRDO and ISRO..
Wow what a great achievement, Congrats!..let's see who can do this feat after India
Technology should be used for better education. Any way its only a technology demonstrator and has potential to concern only for countries who has own capabilities to launch its satellite. Other nation need not have to pay attention to it.
Well done Scientists!
That is the strength of our Prime Minister.
bravo
Great Modiji...Respect from India Lahore
Way to go Modiji, India will always be proud of you
This is why we love Modi ji
India is no more behind the three other super powers of the world. This is due to their highly talaented individuals of scientists.
India will reach new heights of development under the able leadership of Mr Modi.
As an Indian, this is just Modi playing electoral politics.
great
Congratulations Modi and team
lets hope the shot satellite does not fall on his head.
I proud INDIA
Great achievement...kudos to DRDO and PM Modi
Modi is great!!! Congratulations India!!
There is never overcrowding at the top.
Opposition parties should start preparation for 2024 general election and forget about 2019 against Modi.
Congratulations !!!
India is secure now.
Congratulations to all India
Great job
great job India !!!! Jai Hind!!
well done
Brilliant.We are proud of Indian Scientists.
Super power
It is great achievement.
Clear cut msg to enemies, specially china not to spy on us. We are watching you.
Congratulations ...India become a elite space super power
Congratulations to Our PM Mr. Modi Saheb, Well done ISRO and DRDO. Now we are the Power house in Space....
Where is the proof? Any photos any how many satellites?
Let the poverty, cleanliness, population etc rhetoric start and belittle India’s achievment.
Several countries including Pakistan have this capability but choose not to use it as they believe in peace ,while Mr.Modi will use every weapon in his arsenal to win elections.
Election gimmick.
Any "actionable" evidence ?
Congratulations, space Superpower India !
@Ghayur Baig, no one is saying you to believe it
First replace your aging Mig 21 fleet
Let's not fool yourself. The test was done not due to Indian polls but because anti-satellite space missile test ban is under considerations by western powers to dissuade any further test to stop space-based defense race. Good India did this test in a timely manner though India possessed this technology for the last 3 years.
Great.
While achievement is great, it may not resonate with voters who don't understand the significance. This is also not a top global agenda issue. More a technology demonstrator. One doesn't hear of satellites being shot down.
@Ashraf the great,
Israel doesn't have this tech bhaijaan
@Ashraf the great, Not so sure, why Mr Modi has to announce such things to all.
Congratulations to the scientist of DRDO.....
@Ashraf the great, But this technology even Israel dont have. Only US, RUSSIA, CHINA and now INDIA is having this technology.
Why not we ask for the proof ??
Another bamboo.
@Abbas Khan, the world take us seriously.
@Naxalite, plz think abt ur own problems.
You have already won the elections Mr Modi by killing innocent in Kashmir.
Congrats...
Modi takes the credit ,I think leader should be natural ,let institution feel happy in announcing the achievement.
@Dr.Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, USA, France, Japan, China, UK, India, Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Iran and North Korea) and one regional organization (the European Space Agency, ESA) have independently launched satellites on their own indigenously developed launch vehicles...... Please do research if you can.
Bravo. Congratulations India ✌
@Tajwali Khan, You must be an expert on India politics I am sure.
@Naxalite, not all but some. Nothing can solve all problems at once. Every technology helps economy.