DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Gang demanding ransom in bitcoin busted

Asif ChaudhryUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

A police report revealed that DC’s phone operator Mazhar Abbas was part of the seven-member gang, demanding ransom in bitcoin.— AFP/File
A police report revealed that DC’s phone operator Mazhar Abbas was part of the seven-member gang, demanding ransom in bitcoin.— AFP/File

LAHORE: Police claim to have unearthed a racket in which the suspects deman­ded ransom money in bitcoin for the release of a kidnapped person. Bitcoin is a crypto-currency, a form of electronic ‘cash’.

Surprisingly, the plot was hatched in the office of Lahore’s deputy commissioner (DC).

A police report revealed that DC’s phone operator Mazhar Abbas was part of the seven-member gang. Police arrested him on March 23 at an official ceremony when he was with the DC.

Take a look: SBP prohibits financial sector from dealing in cryptocurrencies, says it will take action on violations

According to the report, police Constables Mohsin Abbas and Mohammad Arif, who were also involved in the crime, were the official guards of a high court judge. Mohammad Tahir of Lahore and Sheikh Abdul Rauf of Faisalabad were money exchange / bitcoin dealers.

Another suspect is Faisal Yousuf, the student of information technology teacher Prof Shahid Naseer whom the gang kidnapped for Rs20 million ransom on March 19.

The report containing recommendations for the police high-ups said that since it was the first case of its kind in the country, it could boost the trend of use of digital currency for ransom and other terror financing issues.

Speaking to Dawn, Saddar Division SP (Investigation) Rashid Hidayat said six suspects, including the prime suspect, had been arrested and the kidnapped teacher had been recovered.

He said Yousuf had planned to kidnap his teacher and engaged other suspects for the purpose. They rented a car from Sheikhupura, brought it to the DC’s office where Abbas removed its registration number plate and replaced it with a green one.

The suspects took Prof Naseer to Sheikhupura where they kept him to execute their plan of obtaining ransom. The SP said next day the complainant of the case, Asmar Sheikh, received a call from the kidnapped person and the gang demanded Rs20m ransom.

He said the kidnappers got first instalment of Rs2.5m and were in contact with the family for the rest of the payment.

Meanwhile, the SP said, the three teams of expert police officials managed to trace the culprits using digital technology and arrested them.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 27, 2019 08:32am

Good work by the cops...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...