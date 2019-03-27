DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Khalilzad to visit Islamabad, Kabul again

AFPUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

Khalilzad will also visit Belgium, Britain, Jordan and Uzbekistan as he seeks global support for a peace deal.— AP/File
Khalilzad will also visit Belgium, Britain, Jordan and Uzbekistan as he seeks global support for a peace deal.— AP/File

WASHINGTON: Zalmay Khalil­zad, the US envoy for Afghanistan, began a fresh tour that will take him to Islamabad and Kabul, besides other capitals in the region, for a new round of talks with the Taliban, the State Department said on Tuesday.

Mr Khalilzad will also visit Belgium, Britain, Jordan and Uzbekistan as he seeks global support for a peace deal. The trip is scheduled to run through April 10.

Take a look: Zalmay Khalilzad: the blunt veteran US diplomat leading peace efforts in Afghanistan

The envoy met representatives from China, Russia and the European Union last week.

The State Department did not confirm Mr Khalilzad would hold fresh talks with the Taliban, but said he would stop in Qatar, the usual location for negotiations with the militants.

Know more: Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan in row over PM Khan's remarks

Khalilzad’s trip is “part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that brings all Afghan parties together in inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations”, the State Department said.

The emphasis on negotiations among Afghans comes as the Taliban refuse to hold talks with the internationally recognised government of Pre­sident Ashraf Ghani, despite US appeals.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2019

Pak Afghan Ties , Afghan War
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 27, 2019 08:09am

This process may drag on for another seventeen years...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
pakistani
Mar 27, 2019 08:18am

He probably knows already that US is no longer in driving seat in Afghanistan, but just trying to have some face saving before US departure from Afghanistan.

Recommend 0
haider
Mar 27, 2019 08:26am

Khalilzad can keep visiting whom he wants. He will never get a solution. Taliban's intentions are as clear as their regular terrorist attacks. The language of Taliban (what an ironic title...) drips in blood....!

Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Mar 27, 2019 08:51am

Do not trust this man....best keep him away from Pakistan.....

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 27, 2019 09:04am

Sort your garden yourself before pointing fingers

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...