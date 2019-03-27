DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Religious minorities want basic rights granted

Xari JalilUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

Activists demand national commission, passage of law, and re-initiation of ministry for protection of minorities. ─ Dawn/File
Activists demand national commission, passage of law, and re-initiation of ministry for protection of minorities. ─ Dawn/File

LAHORE: Representatives and activists from religious minorities expressed disappointment over the state of law and order nationwide, as crimes against their communities continued unabated.

Speaking to Dawn, several minority members complained that they were denied their basic rights and many of the laws regarding freedom and safety were not being fully implemented.

“It is ironic that while the Lahore Resolution advocated safeguards for minorities and the protection of their religious, cultural, economic, political and other rights, in the past few days we have been hearing of a new wave of forced conversions in Sindh and south Punjab,” said Samuel Payara, chairperson of Implementation Minority Rights Forum, which earlier held a press conference also in this regard.

“Only a few days ago, we saw the heart-rending video of a Christian woman who was crying and begging for help and safety ─ she had been paraded naked by some men,” he said.

Payara has in the past filed several petitions in court, including demands for compensation for the Peshawar and Quetta church blast victims.

Hindu community activist Amarnath Randhawa said the issue of forced conversions was rising once again.

“Young girls from the Hindu community are being abducted and raped, and at gunpoint married off to Muslim boys even though some of them are already married,” he said. “Even the Sikh community is not safe, as recently in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a married young Sikh woman was abducted.”

Randhawa also mentioned the case of the Christian woman – a mother of three – who was allegedly abducted from Islamabad and forcibly converted and married to a Muslim man.

Another Hindu community representative alleged that a couple of girls had been kidnapped from south Punjab a couple of days ago. He said that a few years ago the Sindh government had withdrawn a bill aimed at protecting Hindus, in particular, from forced conversions despite the fact that it was passed by the provincial assembly.

The Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill 2016, presented by then MPA Nand Kumar, mentioned that children under 18 years of age would not be allowed for marriage, however underage Hindu girls were still being kidnapped and forcibly converted.

Payara further said: “On Nov 15, 2018, a decision was made by the former chief justice of Supreme Court that the chairperson of the Evacuee Trust Property Board must belong to the minority community. However, in spite of these orders, no names from the minority community have been sent to the cabinet for approval.”

He also said that most importantly a National Commission of Minorities was needed. He stressed that their demands included immediate action by the prime minister for passing of the Criminal Law (Protection of Minorities) Bill, the Minorities Affairs Ministry be initiated again and this time be headed by a member of the minority community and all Supreme Court orders and directives be implemented.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Mansur Ul Haque
Mar 27, 2019 12:06pm

They have every right to demand it as per teaching of Islam.

Recommend 0
NKG
Mar 27, 2019 12:22pm

Where is OIC ?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...