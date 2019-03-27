DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani fisherman beaten to death in Indian jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 27, 2019

Email

The octogenarian fisherman from Korangi was beaten to death by jail staff. ─ AFP/File
The octogenarian fisherman from Korangi was beaten to death by jail staff. ─ AFP/File

KARACHI: A Pakistani octogenarian fisherman languishing in an Indian jail and hailing from 100 Quarters in Ali Akbar Shah Goth of Korangi was beaten to death by the jail staff of the Indian prison, according to reports reaching here from India on Tuesday.

The Fishermen Cooperative Society (FCS), said the fisherman named Noor-ul-Amin succumbed to his injuries inflicted on him by the Indian jail staff.

The fisherman was arrested at sea by the Indian coastguard on September 30, 2017 during a fishing trip along with six other fishermen when their trawler drifted to the Indian side by mistake.

He had been languishing in the Indian jail for the past one-and-a-half years.

Leaving behind a widow and three children, the fisherman, according to the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF), was an elderly person hailing from the Rohingya community settled here.

“We were approached by the FCS to let his family know about his sad demise,” said Kamal Shah, a spokesman for the PFF.

“Three different names were given to us as his father’s name and it took us a while to locate his family,” he said.

“We got word that Noor-ul-Amin, son of Amin Chowdhry, had died in an Indian jail. Then his father’s name was given as Ameer Hamza. Finally, they said that his father was named Mufajal Ahmed, which helped us locate his family,” the PFF spokesman said.

Sharing his shock and grief with the media over the passing of the elderly Pakistani fisherman, FCS chairman Abdul Berr said that while in Pakistani jails the Indian fishermen, who mistakenly entered Pakistani waters, were treated well and extended all kinds of facilities, the Pakistani fishermen caught in India were treated very badly.

“It is extremely shameful and sad that Pakistani fishermen are ill treated in Indian jails, which is a grave violation of human rights,” he said.

He raised concern over the poor Pakistani fishermen languishing in Indian jails for years without being given proper medical facilities.

Published in Dawn, March 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fear of floating

Fear of floating

There is a widespread misperception that a ‘strong’ currency represents a strong economy.
Force and faith

Force and faith

Rafia Zakaria
If someone had not put it up on social media, the case would have dropped from the radar, and there would have been no

Editorial

March 27, 2019

Golan and beyond

REACTING to Donald Trump’s recognition of the Golan Heights as Israel’s territory, the Zionist state’s...
March 27, 2019

Wheat challenge

WITH the next wheat harvest just a few weeks away, the largest cash crop in several districts of Punjab is facing...
March 27, 2019

The hunger problem

A RECENT report highlighted the prevalence of malnutrition in Pakistan, describing harrowing scenes of underweight...
Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
Gas price increases
Updated March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...