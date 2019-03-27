DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Finance minister briefs IMF mission chief on govt efforts for economic uplift

Sanaullah KhanMarch 27, 2019

Email

IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo called on Finance Minister Asad Umar. Finance Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha was also present. — APP
IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo called on Finance Minister Asad Umar. Finance Secretary Mohammad Younus Dagha was also present. — APP

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Tuesday met with International Monetary Fund's (IMF) new mission chief for Pakistan, Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, in Islamabad and apprised him of the measures taken by the government to revamp the economy.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, discussions between the two focused on fiscal, monetary, and structural reforms as well as the energy sector.

The finance minister informed the IMF mission chief that the structural reforms and other economic initiatives introduced by the government were "yielding desired results", the statement said.

Umar also assured Rigo that "the government would continue to address the macroeconomic imbalances and would take necessary corrective measures in this regard".

Also read: Accord on $6bn IMF package likely by April

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Textile and Industry Production Abdul Razak Dawood also met the IMF mission chief and informed him that the government had brought in various economic reforms for the promotion of industry and trade.

"We will soon launch the country's first national tariff policy," the advisor informed Rigo. He expressed confidence that the policy will help towards the betterment of the economy.

The IMF official during the discussion said that the economic reforms were a good step taken by the government. "I hope that corrective measures continue to be taken. This will bring improvements to the economy," he added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Gordon D. Walker
Mar 27, 2019 12:37am

Relief from financial quicksand a possibility...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Regarding Article 184(3), there is an eerie silence from the big white building on Constitution Avenue.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...
March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...