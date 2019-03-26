DAWN.COM

Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan in row over PM Khan's remarks

ReutersUpdated March 26, 2019

Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan over reported remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested Kabul should set up an interim government. — AFP/File
Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan over reported remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested that Kabul should set up an interim government, calling the comments "irresponsible".

The premier had told journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between the United States and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government, according to comments published in The Express Tribune.

The Afghan government was a hurdle in (the) peace process that was insisting that Taliban should talk to it, Prime Minister Khan was quoted as saying.

He also said he had cancelled a scheduled meeting with Taliban leaders because of objections by the Afghan government.

Read: Taliban meeting nixed over Kabul’s concerns: PM Khan

Afghanistan summoned Pakistan's deputy ambassador to discuss the "irresponsible" remarks by Prime Minister Khan, said Afghan foreign affairs ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi in a series of tweets on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Afghan embassy confirmed the development.

The Afghan government deemed Khan's statements as "an obvious example of Pakistan's interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan," Ahmadi said.

DawnNewsTV has reached out to the Foreign Office in Islamabad for a comment on the situation.

In a tweet, US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also appeared to criticise the prime minister's reported comments.

He said "while Pakistan has made constructive contributions on the Afghan Peace Process, PM Khan's comments did not".

"The future of Afghanistan is for Afghans, and only Afghans, to decide."

The row marks the third time in just over a month that Kabul has demanded an explanation from Pakistan over comments related to peace talks, illustrating the flaring tensions between the two neighbours at a sensitive time.

US and Taliban officials have held recurring talks to end the 17-year war, but the Taliban consider the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani as illegitimate.

Ghani's mandate expires in May, and pressure is mounting on him to step down before the next presidential election, scheduled for September 28. Ghani has rejected the idea of an interim government.

With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.

Changez Khan
Mar 26, 2019 11:21pm

PM Imran Khan's comment makes sense, the current government will change anyway.

Mustafa Shah
Mar 26, 2019 11:21pm

It is not as if the Afghan government has years left to its tenure, Ghani needs to come to his senses and step down, he has just 2 months left anyway. Imran Khan is right to give peace a chance, bring the taliban in the contry's political system. Not a hard bargain to loose 2 months of governance for a lasting chance of peace.

Parvez
Mar 26, 2019 11:22pm

If anything ... .it was a pragmatic and a sensible statement.

Reynolds
Mar 26, 2019 11:24pm

The Mayor of Kabul is seemingly oblivious to the ground reality. His love of his (rather limited) power is a real obstacle in the path to peace.

Adeel Saleem
Mar 26, 2019 11:33pm

Change of heart. The same IK was saying to give citizenship to them.

M. Saeed
Mar 26, 2019 11:51pm

Every responsible Government steps down before elections so that the democratic elections are true to the spirit. Besides, Taliban are already controlling more than half of Afghanistan and democratically they have the right to be present in dealings concerning the future of more than half of Afghanistan.

Bakhtawer Bilal
Mar 26, 2019 11:56pm

AND what does the Afghan Govt has to say to USA, while they are now directly talking to Talibans, bypassing the Ghani Govt. How about recalling the ambassador from USA,

HashBrown®
Mar 26, 2019 11:57pm

@Adeel Saleem,

"Change of heart. The same IK was saying to give citizenship to them."

Eh? What exactly is the connection between IK proposing citizenship for Afghan refugees and IK suggesting an interim government in Afghanistan?

ABS
Mar 26, 2019 11:59pm

How would we like Afghans and Indians making sensible statements about our government?

Pagri sambhal
Mar 27, 2019 12:02am

I can feel the insecurity prevailing in Afghan ranks.

Safiya
Mar 27, 2019 12:06am

At the end america will also decide same

Khalid Mahmood
Mar 27, 2019 12:06am

The idea of a neutral government is a good one. But who would establish it is a million dollars question.

Khalid Mahmood
Mar 27, 2019 12:10am

How would it be possible to make sure that the proposed government is neutral?

Alpha
Mar 27, 2019 12:11am

Afghanistan should also have the self-respect to recall the 3 million Afghan refugees that have been burdening Pakistan and its economy for the past 4 decades.

