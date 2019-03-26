Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan in row over PM Khan's remarks
Afghanistan has recalled its ambassador to Pakistan over reported remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan that suggested that Kabul should set up an interim government, calling the comments "irresponsible".
The premier had told journalists on Monday that forming an interim Afghan government would smooth peace talks between the United States and Taliban officials since the militant group refuses to speak to the current government, according to comments published in The Express Tribune.
The Afghan government was a hurdle in (the) peace process that was insisting that Taliban should talk to it, Prime Minister Khan was quoted as saying.
He also said he had cancelled a scheduled meeting with Taliban leaders because of objections by the Afghan government.
Read: Taliban meeting nixed over Kabul’s concerns: PM Khan
Afghanistan summoned Pakistan's deputy ambassador to discuss the "irresponsible" remarks by Prime Minister Khan, said Afghan foreign affairs ministry spokesman Sibghatullah Ahmadi in a series of tweets on Tuesday. A statement issued by the Afghan embassy confirmed the development.
The Afghan government deemed Khan's statements as "an obvious example of Pakistan's interventional policy and disrespect to the national sovereignty and determination of the people of Afghanistan," Ahmadi said.
DawnNewsTV has reached out to the Foreign Office in Islamabad for a comment on the situation.
In a tweet, US Special Envoy for Afghan Peace and Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also appeared to criticise the prime minister's reported comments.
He said "while Pakistan has made constructive contributions on the Afghan Peace Process, PM Khan's comments did not".
"The future of Afghanistan is for Afghans, and only Afghans, to decide."
The row marks the third time in just over a month that Kabul has demanded an explanation from Pakistan over comments related to peace talks, illustrating the flaring tensions between the two neighbours at a sensitive time.
US and Taliban officials have held recurring talks to end the 17-year war, but the Taliban consider the Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani as illegitimate.
Ghani's mandate expires in May, and pressure is mounting on him to step down before the next presidential election, scheduled for September 28. Ghani has rejected the idea of an interim government.
With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui in Islamabad.
Comments (14)
PM Imran Khan's comment makes sense, the current government will change anyway.
It is not as if the Afghan government has years left to its tenure, Ghani needs to come to his senses and step down, he has just 2 months left anyway. Imran Khan is right to give peace a chance, bring the taliban in the contry's political system. Not a hard bargain to loose 2 months of governance for a lasting chance of peace.
If anything ... .it was a pragmatic and a sensible statement.
The Mayor of Kabul is seemingly oblivious to the ground reality. His love of his (rather limited) power is a real obstacle in the path to peace.
Change of heart. The same IK was saying to give citizenship to them.
Every responsible Government steps down before elections so that the democratic elections are true to the spirit. Besides, Taliban are already controlling more than half of Afghanistan and democratically they have the right to be present in dealings concerning the future of more than half of Afghanistan.
AND what does the Afghan Govt has to say to USA, while they are now directly talking to Talibans, bypassing the Ghani Govt. How about recalling the ambassador from USA,
@Adeel Saleem,
"Change of heart. The same IK was saying to give citizenship to them."
Eh? What exactly is the connection between IK proposing citizenship for Afghan refugees and IK suggesting an interim government in Afghanistan?
How would we like Afghans and Indians making sensible statements about our government?
I can feel the insecurity prevailing in Afghan ranks.
At the end america will also decide same
The idea of a neutral government is a good one. But who would establish it is a million dollars question.
How would it be possible to make sure that the proposed government is neutral?
Afghanistan should also have the self-respect to recall the 3 million Afghan refugees that have been burdening Pakistan and its economy for the past 4 decades.