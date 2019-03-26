DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Bail 'not the right term' for Nawaz's 'six-week-long leave,' says Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated March 26, 2019

Email

Information minister says SC's terms are no different than govt's offer regarding Nawaz Sharif's treatment. — DawnNewsTV
Information minister says SC's terms are no different than govt's offer regarding Nawaz Sharif's treatment. — DawnNewsTV

Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday commented that the use of the term 'bail' seems inappropriate for the "six-week-long leave" PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has been granted by the Supreme Court.

The remark came in an evening press briefing following a federal cabinet meeting, in reaction to the decision of a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa to grant Sharif bail for six weeks so that he may get medical treatment of his choice within the country.

According to the short order, the former prime minister will have to surrender himself to jail authorities once the six weeks are over. If he fails to surrender, he will be arrested. Sharif has further been barred from leaving the country.

Khawaja Haris, Sharif's legal counsel, had requested bail for eight weeks citing an "urgent angiography" required by the PML-N leader.

The former premier had earlier filed a bail plea in the IHC on medical grounds, but was turned down last month, as the high court noted that "none of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life".

Commenting on today's developments, Chaudhry said that the government fully respects the apex court's decision.

"Nawaz Sharif's narrative has been exposed fully; he does not suffer from illness, just stress. The chief justice raised a very valid question when he pointed out that Sharif is not alone in feeling stress — all inmates feel that.

"The Supreme Court's verdict is welcome. It is not much different from what we have been offering [to Sharif]. We also said that Sharif has the option to seek treatment in any hospital of his choosing. If they had listened to us, they would not have had to pay extra money to Khawaja Haris [for arguing Sharif's case].

"Nawaz Sharif also had the option of calling any foreign doctor of his choosing to Pakistan to get treated by them," the minister noted.

In what seemed to be an overt offer for Sharif to strike a plea bargain with the state, Chaudhry said that if Sharif still wishes to go abroad, "Haris [his counsel] should advise him to return the country's [looted] money."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Anti-Corruption
Mar 26, 2019 06:36pm

My request to the honorable SC is to please grant such "relief" to all inmates, regardless of their status. Law should be equal to all.

Recommend 0
Shaikh masood
Mar 26, 2019 06:37pm

Sad level of politics with former three time prime minister

Recommend 0
Mark
Mar 26, 2019 06:47pm

I think this Fawad guy may have a bad time when the government changes..

Recommend 0
Nayyar
Mar 26, 2019 07:14pm

Dear Fawad Saab, Please advise what this release of Nawaz Sharif to be named as? And, is he going to go back or go further?

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Mar 26, 2019 07:16pm

They have already done an angiogram.

Recommend 0
Zia
Mar 26, 2019 07:30pm

If stress was known cause of illness. Why give bail for six weeks?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Regarding Article 184(3), there is an eerie silence from the big white building on Constitution Avenue.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...
March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...