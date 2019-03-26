DAWN.COM

March 26, 2019

PM Khan chairs cabinet meeting to discuss Malaysian premier's recent visit

Dawn.comMarch 26, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the overall political and economic situation in the country. — APP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the meeting will be discussing the overall political and economic situation of the country, as well as Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad's recent visit to the country.

The Memoranda of Understanding signed with Malaysia will also come under discussion in the meeting.

Details to follow

Shib
Mar 26, 2019 03:13pm

Please discuss in cabinet.the recent NRO.given to Nawaz.and tell.the truth to the Nation.We.had.enough of being lame ducks

Recommend 0
Obsrvr
Mar 26, 2019 03:24pm

IK ought to chair a Meeting to discuss the performance of ministers, how to curb inflation and provide relief to the poor!

Recommend 0
Mohsin
Mar 26, 2019 03:26pm

Such a big cabinet...such small outcomes!

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Mar 26, 2019 03:27pm

Good that he brief out.

Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Mar 26, 2019 03:32pm

Keep them all on their toes mr PM. They are not use to work hard. We have every faith in you. There is no doubt in your honesty and dedication. Govt must deliver. People of all community must support. Bring the best for your country.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2019 03:57pm

PM IK please reverse these price hikes. It is becoming impossible for commoners to meet both ends meet. Opposition will use innocent commoners against you because mark my words commoners will take on the streets if they are not able to bring food on the table for their families. Still time reverse these price hikes before Ramadan and take blessings and prayers from the commoners.

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2019 04:01pm

@Shib, : Agree. Please tell the nation who gives and gave NRO to PPP and PML-N. NRO was certainly not in the hands of IK. The nation deserves to know the truth.

Recommend 0
Sheeraz Soomro
Mar 26, 2019 04:05pm

Request to PM Imran Khan From All Persons with Disabilities, Pakistan.

"Bill for the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities - 2019" still waiting for passing from National Assembly. When it will be passed and implemented ?

Please include in the bill that : "Sehat Card and Income Support Card" also to be provided to Persons with Disabilities. Blind disabled persons are striving to live a normal life as they do not have any financial help. Sindh Govt. is not giving jobs since it was announced in year 2017. All disabled persons have hope in PM Imran Khan. Please help them.

Recommend 0

