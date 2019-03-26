DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Uber announces acquisition of Careem, to operate it as independent brand

Dawn.comMarch 26, 2019

Email

Careem will operate independently under the current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. — Dawn.com
Careem will operate independently under the current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. — Dawn.com

Uber announced on Tuesday its acquisition of Careem's business, from Morocco to Pakistan, while still letting the latter operate as an independent brand under its current management.

According to a press release from Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the company "intends to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha."

Speaking about the decision to let Careem operate as an independent brand and operate separately, Khosrowshahi said: "After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each.

He added: "Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region."

The press release further announced that the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which is not expected to be acquired until 2020.

It further explained that since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, "very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close."

The deal will see Uber pay $1.4 billion in cash and the rest in notes convertible to Uber shares.

Dubai-based Careem boasts more than a million drivers and 30 million users across 90 cities.

Uber Technologies Inc, a US-based global logistics and transportation company, has been seeking new avenues of growth even as it faces severe competition in its core business of ride hailing from rivals like Lyft Inc.

The IPOs of Lyft and Uber represent a watershed for Silicon Valley's technology unicorns, which for years have snubbed the stock market in favour of raising capital privately, with investors happy to back their frothy valuations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 26, 2019 02:56pm

Welcome to the club of mergers and acquisitions. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
FAQ
Mar 26, 2019 02:57pm

That's a wise decision for sure! It was Careem's management and strategies that were successful.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Regarding Article 184(3), there is an eerie silence from the big white building on Constitution Avenue.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...
March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...