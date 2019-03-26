LHC orders removal of Shahbaz's name from ECL
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to remove Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
A two-member bench, led by Justice Malik Shahzad, announced the verdict.
During today's hearing, the court asked National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) counsel if any inquiry against Shahbaz pertaining to ownership of assets beyond known sources of income was ongoing. The counsel replied that an inquiry in this regard was launched on Oct 23, 2018. He added that suspicious transactions were detected from Shahbaz's bank account.
The counsel for Sharif argued in court that he appears before NAB whenever he is summoned, yet his name is still on the no-fly list.
Sharif's counsel cited the example of Ayyan Ali's case in which the court had ordered removal of her name from the ECL. He said that that the government put his client's name on the no-fly list after a court of law had accepted his plea for bail. He added that NAB authorities were making a mockery [of laws].
He argued that Sharif used to go abroad and return during the inquiry and investigation.
In October, last year, NAB had launched an investigation against Sharif to detect his "illegal" assets.
According to sources, NAB Lahore had formed a team in this regard which had written to the Federal Board of Revenue to seek his tax record for the last 10 years and to different banks for account details, Lahore Development Authority and Capital Development Authority (for property in his name) and the excise department.
“NAB has initiated this inquiry on reports that he [Shahbaz] possesses assets beyond his known sources of income. During interrogation, when Shahbaz was quizzed about his assets’ details, he said his son Salman looked after the family business affairs,” a source had said.
The inquiry was launched when Shahbaz Sharif was already in the custody of the bureau in connection with the alleged Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project scam. Sharif is also facing investigation in the Saaf Pani Company scandal for allegedly awarding contracts in violation of rules.
Last month, the federal cabinet had approved a summary for the placement of Shahbaz Sharif's name on the ECL.
The summary had been moved after NAB wrote a letter to the interior ministry seeking placement of the PML-N president's name on the ECL.
In the letter, seen by Dawn.com, the accountability watchdog had stated under 'allegations' regarding Sharif that: "The accused has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income through corruption & corrupt practices."
Comments (9)
This is where one has to say "I told you". Right from day one I have been emphasizing that a NRO has already been given to both PPP and PML-N. All that is happening is just an eyewash for commoners like us. We commoners are nothing but slaves of these Corruption Mafias and more powerful sources that grants NROs at their own discretion. Congratulations Mian Nawaz Sharif. Long live NRO.
Given risk of flight and funds abroad, only a dumb and deaf court would take his name off the ECL. What a joke. Look at Dar and Ayyan Ali.
Can we just get the looted money back from these families and let them go anywhere they want to? Why make a mockery of commoners when you know that Ishaq Dar, Shahbaz’ son in law are proclaimed offenders and on the run?
I think, Shabaz Sharif will now be in and out of the country on a regular basis - having family gathering and holidays, away from court cases. This shows double standards for rich and corrupt politicians and general public is treated like a third class citizens. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Better to free all thugs
Good decision. Nothing is proved against him.
What these cases illustrate very clearly is that corruption and corrupt practices are embedded into the fabric of this society and the people admire these so called leaders for their innovative and creative corrupt practices in accumulating illegal money and assets. These people must made an example of if we are to root out corruption
Another step in.NRO....Lost faith in the system Another proof that Rich and powerful are above the law ..
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, sure.we are only to.pay taxes so that these elite class enjoy on the resources of country and poorer of poor suffer Democracy Zindabad.