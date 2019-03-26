DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC orders removal of Shahbaz's name from ECL

Rana BilalUpdated March 26, 2019

Email

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.— AFP/File
Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.— AFP/File

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered the government to remove Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A two-member bench, led by Justice Malik Shahzad, announced the verdict.

During today's hearing, the court asked National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) counsel if any inquiry against Shahbaz pertaining to ownership of assets beyond known sources of income was ongoing. The counsel replied that an inquiry in this regard was launched on Oct 23, 2018. He added that suspicious transactions were detected from Shahbaz's bank account.

The counsel for Sharif argued in court that he appears before NAB whenever he is summoned, yet his name is still on the no-fly list.

Sharif's counsel cited the example of Ayyan Ali's case in which the court had ordered removal of her name from the ECL. He said that that the government put his client's name on the no-fly list after a court of law had accepted his plea for bail. He added that NAB authorities were making a mockery [of laws].

He argued that Sharif used to go abroad and return during the inquiry and investigation.

In October, last year, NAB had launched an investigation against Sharif to detect his "illegal" assets.

According to sources, NAB Lahore had formed a team in this regard which had written to the Federal Board of Revenue to seek his tax record for the last 10 years and to different banks for account details, Lahore Develop­ment Authority and Capital Develop­ment Authority (for property in his name) and the excise department.

“NAB has initiated this inquiry on reports that he [Shahbaz] possesses assets beyond his known sources of income. During interrogation, when Shahbaz was quizzed about his assets’ details, he said his son Salman looked after the family business affairs,” a source had said.

The inquiry was launched when Shahbaz Sharif was already in the custody of the bureau in connection with the alleged Rs14 billion Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing project scam. Sharif is also facing investigation in the Saaf Pani Company scandal for allegedly awarding contracts in violation of rules.

Last month, the federal cabinet had approved a summary for the placement of Shahbaz Sharif's name on the ECL.

The summary had been moved after NAB wrote a letter to the interior ministry seeking placement of the PML-N president's name on the ECL.

In the letter, seen by Dawn.com, the accountability watchdog had stated under 'allegations' regarding Sharif that: "The accused has accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income through corruption & corrupt practices."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2019 02:00pm

This is where one has to say "I told you". Right from day one I have been emphasizing that a NRO has already been given to both PPP and PML-N. All that is happening is just an eyewash for commoners like us. We commoners are nothing but slaves of these Corruption Mafias and more powerful sources that grants NROs at their own discretion. Congratulations Mian Nawaz Sharif. Long live NRO.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Mar 26, 2019 02:10pm

Given risk of flight and funds abroad, only a dumb and deaf court would take his name off the ECL. What a joke. Look at Dar and Ayyan Ali.

Recommend 0
Ping
Mar 26, 2019 02:11pm

Can we just get the looted money back from these families and let them go anywhere they want to? Why make a mockery of commoners when you know that Ishaq Dar, Shahbaz’ son in law are proclaimed offenders and on the run?

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 26, 2019 02:19pm

I think, Shabaz Sharif will now be in and out of the country on a regular basis - having family gathering and holidays, away from court cases. This shows double standards for rich and corrupt politicians and general public is treated like a third class citizens. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Mar 26, 2019 02:38pm

Better to free all thugs

Recommend 0
Shoaib
Mar 26, 2019 02:53pm

Good decision. Nothing is proved against him.

Recommend 0
Wahid
Mar 26, 2019 02:53pm

What these cases illustrate very clearly is that corruption and corrupt practices are embedded into the fabric of this society and the people admire these so called leaders for their innovative and creative corrupt practices in accumulating illegal money and assets. These people must made an example of if we are to root out corruption

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 26, 2019 02:59pm

Another step in.NRO....Lost faith in the system Another proof that Rich and powerful are above the law ..

Recommend 0
Shib
Mar 26, 2019 03:01pm

@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, sure.we are only to.pay taxes so that these elite class enjoy on the resources of country and poorer of poor suffer Democracy Zindabad.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Regarding Article 184(3), there is an eerie silence from the big white building on Constitution Avenue.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...
March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...