DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ex-CM Qaim Ali Shah granted pre-arrest interim bail in fake accounts case

Malik AsadMarch 26, 2019

Email

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, who is to appear before NAB for questioning, was afraid that he would be arrested. ─ Dawn/File
Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, who is to appear before NAB for questioning, was afraid that he would be arrested. ─ Dawn/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts.

Shah, who is to appear before NAB today, expressed apprehensions that NAB officials may arrest him upon his appearance before the investigation team, and requested the IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail on the grounds that he is a senior citizen. His petition stated that Shah is 85-years-old and is entitled to pre-arrest bail due to his age.

The former chief minister was named in a report by the joint investigation team tasked to probe the fake accounts case. He was among 172 people named in the report whose names were to be placed on the no-fly list.

The senior politician in his petition contended that he was being politically victimised through the case, and claimed that he had been dragged into the case without any solid evidence.

An IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani granted Shah interim bail against Rs1 million in surety bonds today and directed him to cooperate with the NAB investigation team. His bail will remain effective until April 8.

During preliminary arguments, Shah's counsel told the court that NAB had summoned the ex-CM in connection with an investigation into Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

The court observed that the instant petition was about NAB's call up notice in the Thatta Sugar Mills inquiry. The counsel replied that he would file another petition for the second NAB notice regarding Dadu Sugar Mills.

Further hearing of the petition was adjourned until April 8.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sheraz Ali
Mar 26, 2019 01:42pm

They are all sophisticated crooks!

Recommend 0
fairplay
Mar 26, 2019 01:44pm

If the master looters Zardari can remain on bail, why not the supporting cast- this is as expected. Others remain in custody. Good. Arrest them all soon.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Mar 26, 2019 01:47pm

Qaim Ali Shah was one of the worst useless, lazy, corrupt PM of Sindh ever.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 26, 2019 01:53pm

Another pre arrest bail is granted in fake accounts case! It seems that entire ex and present Sind government's ministers have been involved in fake accounts case including their mastermind Asif Zardari. Don't let them get away, expose them and teach them a lesson that they will remember in their entire life. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2019 02:11pm

As expected as PPP is in complete alliance with more powerful sources that are way above the law. A clean chit for Bahria Town and Malik Riaz was an excellent example of PPP's alliance with the ones that matters. Law, rules and regulations are for commoners like us.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 26, 2019 02:47pm

He is the oldest of all the PPP crooks and as wicked and cunning, as a fox.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The path less travelled

The path less travelled

Regarding Article 184(3), there is an eerie silence from the big white building on Constitution Avenue.

Editorial

Updated March 26, 2019

Forced conversions

THE alleged abduction of two young Hindu sisters, Reena and Raveena, from their home in Daharki last week is one of...
March 26, 2019

Gas price increases

PREDICTABLY enough, the managements of the two state-owned gas utilities — Sui Southern and Sui Northern — have...
March 26, 2019

‘Sohni dharti’ — always

THE mention of Shahnaz Begum, who passed away in Dhaka recently, reminds us of the black-and-white TV days, and of...
March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...