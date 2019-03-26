Ex-CM Qaim Ali Shah granted pre-arrest interim bail in fake accounts case
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest interim bail to former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah in a case pertaining to money laundering through fake accounts.
Shah, who is to appear before NAB today, expressed apprehensions that NAB officials may arrest him upon his appearance before the investigation team, and requested the IHC to grant him pre-arrest bail on the grounds that he is a senior citizen. His petition stated that Shah is 85-years-old and is entitled to pre-arrest bail due to his age.
The former chief minister was named in a report by the joint investigation team tasked to probe the fake accounts case. He was among 172 people named in the report whose names were to be placed on the no-fly list.
The senior politician in his petition contended that he was being politically victimised through the case, and claimed that he had been dragged into the case without any solid evidence.
An IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani granted Shah interim bail against Rs1 million in surety bonds today and directed him to cooperate with the NAB investigation team. His bail will remain effective until April 8.
During preliminary arguments, Shah's counsel told the court that NAB had summoned the ex-CM in connection with an investigation into Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.
The court observed that the instant petition was about NAB's call up notice in the Thatta Sugar Mills inquiry. The counsel replied that he would file another petition for the second NAB notice regarding Dadu Sugar Mills.
Further hearing of the petition was adjourned until April 8.
Comments (6)
They are all sophisticated crooks!
If the master looters Zardari can remain on bail, why not the supporting cast- this is as expected. Others remain in custody. Good. Arrest them all soon.
Qaim Ali Shah was one of the worst useless, lazy, corrupt PM of Sindh ever.
Another pre arrest bail is granted in fake accounts case! It seems that entire ex and present Sind government's ministers have been involved in fake accounts case including their mastermind Asif Zardari. Don't let them get away, expose them and teach them a lesson that they will remember in their entire life. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
As expected as PPP is in complete alliance with more powerful sources that are way above the law. A clean chit for Bahria Town and Malik Riaz was an excellent example of PPP's alliance with the ones that matters. Law, rules and regulations are for commoners like us.
He is the oldest of all the PPP crooks and as wicked and cunning, as a fox.