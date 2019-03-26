DAWN.COM

PPP's 'Caravan-i-Bhutto' leaves for Larkana

Dawn.comUpdated March 26, 2019

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is leading the train march.— Photo courtesy of PPP
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday launched a train 'march' dubbed "Caravan-i-Bhutto" from Karachi to Larkana in connection with the 40th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal began the train journey by reciting a poem to pay tribute to his grandfather.

According to PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, the march is part of the PPP's attempts at launching a mass contact campaign with a power show on ZAB's death anniversary.

Take a look: PTI govt cannot be trusted with cracking down against banned organisations: Bilawal

The party's chairman will travel from Karachi to Larkana, making brief stopovers along the way at Rohri, Sukkur and Habib Kot, where he will address workers, Khuhro said earlier this week.

Also read: Bilawal should change his narrative and 'stand with Pakistan', says information minister

In Larkana, a public meeting will take place in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto where all arrangements have been made to facilitate participants. Bilawal and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, along with other central and provincial leaders, will address the gathering.

Bilawal, at a stop in Landhi, took to criticising his political opponents, saying that the ruling regime doesn't tolerate the opposition and its criticism.

He alleged that police force was used against party workers in Punjab, that PPP candidates were not allowed to run their election campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were attacked in Lyari. He alleged that the "worst-ever rigging" in history took place in the 2018 General Election.

More to follow

Comments (27)

Shahid
Mar 26, 2019 01:21pm

Go and spend a few weeks in Thar

Recommend 0
Osama
Mar 26, 2019 01:21pm

Is he going alone or some corrupt elements are with him

Recommend 0
Shaikh
Mar 26, 2019 01:26pm

karwan-e-corruption..

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Mar 26, 2019 01:31pm

@Shahid,
Go along with him too..

Recommend 0
WayToGo
Mar 26, 2019 01:31pm

@Osama,
New phrases please...

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 26, 2019 01:32pm

It will be waste of time and Sind government's money - public is now fully aware of Asif Zardari's black activities and cannot be emotionally blackmailed. It will be another failed attempt to gain sympathies and divert attention from real fake accounts case - the end of Zardari and Balawal is in sight and their dreams are shaterred by PM Imran Khan. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0
masgharfr36@gmail.com
Mar 26, 2019 01:36pm

The train of endemic corruption moving in the heart of the feudal Sind.

Recommend 0
nadeem
Mar 26, 2019 01:37pm

NAB Court: Well, Mr. Bhutto would you like to explain how you and yours dad got that much massive amount of money??

Bilawal Bhutto: " Chalo Chalo Long arch per Chalo.!!!!!!!!!!!

Recommend 0
Marcus
Mar 26, 2019 01:42pm

@Dawn ..... Pls correct It is "Caravan-e-Corrupt"

Recommend 0
Rashid Khan
Mar 26, 2019 01:43pm

Bilawal will make a good PM - young and bold and carries the genes of ZAB.

Recommend 0
TN
Mar 26, 2019 01:46pm

@Osama, not some , its all corrupt mafia!

Recommend 0
Fareed N
Mar 26, 2019 01:50pm

' Caravane l Bhutto ' . He dare not call it ' Caravane Zardari ' ,

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Mar 26, 2019 01:53pm

Can anyone explain to me or the nation what have PPP achieved in the last 30 years? We know they have single handed all but destroyed Sind if one were to regard that as an achievement.

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Mar 26, 2019 01:56pm

Will his train bypass thar??

Recommend 0
Bilal Khan
Mar 26, 2019 01:56pm

More exploitation of the Bhutto name.

Recommend 0
Ali
Mar 26, 2019 02:00pm

Correction, its Karwaan-e-Zardari

Recommend 0
Nizamani
Mar 26, 2019 02:00pm

First free Sindh from you family’s corruption. It’s open secret and along with your past collision partners. Just using name of Bhutto won’t work just look at past 10 years of performance of your party, Look beyond your security circle. How zamindar of Sindh has suffered because of your uncle AM partnership with your father. Corruption to the core in any Sindh department let it be any. Revenue,Agriculture,Baldiayat,local government, Irrigation, just named few. Off course how can you tell ?? But ask any person that when they have to experience it with above mentioned departments. Good luck on the train journey.

Recommend 0
ASIF AHMED
Mar 26, 2019 02:15pm

@Rashid Khan, LOL

Recommend 0
MA
Mar 26, 2019 02:23pm

Happy holidays1

Recommend 0
Obsrvr
Mar 26, 2019 02:23pm

These waderas have no concern for the state of the poor!

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 26, 2019 02:28pm

Bilawal Zardari enjoys complete support from more powerful sources. All his statements are acceptable for institutions and government. Hence, zero action has been taken against Bilawal Zardari. Now just imagine similar statements were given by someone from Urban Sindh, South Punjab, Balochistan, KPK etc.

Recommend 0
rino
Mar 26, 2019 02:28pm

Btw i heard a very interesting comment recently. "they say har ghar se bhutto niklayga magar nikalta sirf aik hi ghar se hai"

Recommend 0
Fairplay
Mar 26, 2019 02:42pm

The caravan to nowhere, last stop jail.

Recommend 0
Unknown
Mar 26, 2019 02:47pm

BBZ should alao take this opportunity to highlight the minority issues in his province and forced conversion

Recommend 0
Hamid Jan
Mar 26, 2019 02:47pm

Do invite ZAB Jr.

Recommend 0
enam
Mar 26, 2019 02:58pm

Should be band ppp from PK due to separation of PK

Recommend 0
maria
Mar 26, 2019 02:58pm

Just to save their image. What actors

Recommend 0

