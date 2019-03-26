PPP's 'Caravan-i-Bhutto' leaves for Larkana

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday launched a train 'march' dubbed "Caravan-i-Bhutto" from Karachi to Larkana in connection with the 40th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bilawal began the train journey by reciting a poem to pay tribute to his grandfather.

According to PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro, the march is part of the PPP's attempts at launching a mass contact campaign with a power show on ZAB's death anniversary.

Take a look: PTI govt cannot be trusted with cracking down against banned organisations: Bilawal

The party's chairman will travel from Karachi to Larkana, making brief stopovers along the way at Rohri, Sukkur and Habib Kot, where he will address workers, Khuhro said earlier this week.

Also read: Bilawal should change his narrative and 'stand with Pakistan', says information minister

In Larkana, a public meeting will take place in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto where all arrangements have been made to facilitate participants. Bilawal and party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, along with other central and provincial leaders, will address the gathering.

Bilawal, at a stop in Landhi, took to criticising his political opponents, saying that the ruling regime doesn't tolerate the opposition and its criticism.

He alleged that police force was used against party workers in Punjab, that PPP candidates were not allowed to run their election campaigns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and were attacked in Lyari. He alleged that the "worst-ever rigging" in history took place in the 2018 General Election.

More to follow