Today's Paper | March 26, 2019

NOC requirements for foreigners visiting Pakistan abolished

Dawn.comUpdated March 26, 2019

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that various parts of the country that were earlier out of bounds to foreigners and required No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to visit are now open to them. — AFP/File
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that various parts of the country that were earlier out of bounds to foreigners and required No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to visit are now open to them. — AFP/File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that various parts of the country that were earlier out of bounds to foreigners and required No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to visit are now open to them.

Chaudhry shared an Interior Ministry notification on Twitter which said that "Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in Open Cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted."

Additionally, the notification stated that Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral shall be non-restricted/non-prohibited except:

  • Pak-China border (10 miles)
  • Pak-Afghan border (10 miles)
  • AJK, along Line of Control (5 miles)
  • GB, along LoC (5 miles)
  • Siachen, along Line of Actual Contact (10 miles)

"Another landmark achieved. NOC regime for foreigners comes to an end. Imran Khan's vision is to make Pakistan a heaven for tourists, and following new visa regime, this important policy decision of ending NOC requirements is a leap forward," Chaudhry said.

The development is a part of Pakistan's "new visa policy" to encourage tourism in the country.

According to the new policy, the government has decided to provide the e-visa facility to 175 countries and visa-on-arrival to 50 countries. Visa-on-arrival will also be provided to Indian-origin British and American citizens holding United States or United Kingdom passports.

Tour operators that are approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will now be allowed to bring groups of tourists to Pakistan.

The PTI in its manifesto promised to develop 20 new tourist destinations during its tenure, at an average of four a year.

The tourism department intends to explore tourism potential in Kurram tribal district and the Samana hill station in Orakzai tribal district under the plan, and has also selected 25 areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where sites will be identified for the promotion of tourism.

Recently, the government also announced it would open the Kartarpur Corridor to Sikh pilgrims from India in 2019, and has outlined a plan to facilitate them.

PROMOTING TOURISM
Comments (28)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
iffi
Mar 26, 2019 01:06pm

Good decision ... well done govt PTI

Recommend 0
Pak Army
Mar 26, 2019 01:10pm

Tourism is also the source of income of country,Government will open different avenues to promote tourism sector

Recommend 0
Pak_UK
Mar 26, 2019 01:16pm

Good move.

Recommend 0
Baba
Mar 26, 2019 01:32pm

Keep it up and explore more evenues

Recommend 0
Sami Khan
Mar 26, 2019 01:47pm

Please also consider Baluchistan that has some beautiful areas and will also help to uplift the local population.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Mar 26, 2019 02:31pm

a very necessary step

Recommend 0
Parvez
Mar 26, 2019 03:02pm

Please also convey instructions to our embassies because most of them are blank about statements issued in Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Kunal
Mar 26, 2019 03:12pm

Is it open for Indians too.....

Recommend 0
Sam
Mar 26, 2019 03:29pm

Good and much awaited. Consider Indian citizens with Indian passport too for on arrival visa scheme.

Recommend 0
arif
Mar 26, 2019 03:33pm

Excellent move, Inshallah tourism will flourish in Pakistan which is a multi billion dollar industry

Recommend 0
Aisha
Mar 26, 2019 03:33pm

Great News. I had visited Pakistan 28 years ago, what a beautiful place. More people should visit it.

Recommend 0
Abhilash Botekar
Mar 26, 2019 03:36pm

Who would like to visit Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 26, 2019 03:36pm

Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.

Recommend 0
Atif Amin
Mar 26, 2019 03:42pm

Good Move Well done!

Recommend 0
M.Sethi
Mar 26, 2019 03:50pm

Bad decision.It will add up to security risk,which the country can ill afford in these already under threat times...

Recommend 0
NewBorn
Mar 26, 2019 04:23pm

NOC concept was ridiculous to begin with.

Recommend 0
ABC
Mar 26, 2019 04:52pm

@Kunal, not in the present conditions

Recommend 0
ABC
Mar 26, 2019 04:53pm

@Abhilash I would

Recommend 0
Malik_UK
Mar 26, 2019 05:16pm

Good initiative but if the Government is sincerely looking to encourage and improve tourism then it needs to reduce airport taxes and provide benefits to visitors. Offer total security to visitors and let them see the beauty (Pakistan) themselves.

Recommend 0
khabboo
Mar 26, 2019 05:35pm

@M.Sethi, "Bad decision.It will add up to security risk,which the country can ill afford in these already under threat times" - Those who want to do it, will do it anyways.

Recommend 0
Asif
Mar 26, 2019 05:56pm

@abhilash. You would. Based on ur interest in Pakistan.......

Recommend 0
J. Singh
Mar 26, 2019 06:37pm

I am sure if Pakistan opened up to Indian tourists, Pakistan would see huge numbers come to visit. This would not only bring revenue to the country but the people to people contact would bring the two nations closer.

Recommend 0
Common Man
Mar 26, 2019 06:52pm

IK should allow visitation of Bani Gala with a ticket of $1 for each visit. He will earn a good foreign exchange.

Recommend 0
AW
Mar 26, 2019 06:57pm

Excellent policy decision. Pakistan is now transitioning from a security state to a state which is open for business and investment by the world. Welcome to Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Mar 26, 2019 07:01pm

Excellent move! It will help the economies of GB, AJK, KP and some tribal areas as well. In addition, Imran Khan will win over some of his die hard opponents in those areas.

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Mar 26, 2019 07:03pm

@J. Singh, I agree.

Recommend 0
Markhor
Mar 26, 2019 07:18pm

Nice design

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Mar 26, 2019 07:31pm

@Kunal, are you serious?

Recommend 0

