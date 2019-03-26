NOC requirements for foreigners visiting Pakistan abolished
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that various parts of the country that were earlier out of bounds to foreigners and required No-Objection Certificates (NOC) to visit are now open to them.
Chaudhry shared an Interior Ministry notification on Twitter which said that "Free movement of foreigners shall be allowed in Open Cantonments except prohibited and restricted areas with visible signboards. The border crossings will be open and non-restricted."
Additionally, the notification stated that Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Chitral shall be non-restricted/non-prohibited except:
- Pak-China border (10 miles)
- Pak-Afghan border (10 miles)
- AJK, along Line of Control (5 miles)
- GB, along LoC (5 miles)
- Siachen, along Line of Actual Contact (10 miles)
"Another landmark achieved. NOC regime for foreigners comes to an end. Imran Khan's vision is to make Pakistan a heaven for tourists, and following new visa regime, this important policy decision of ending NOC requirements is a leap forward," Chaudhry said.
The development is a part of Pakistan's "new visa policy" to encourage tourism in the country.
According to the new policy, the government has decided to provide the e-visa facility to 175 countries and visa-on-arrival to 50 countries. Visa-on-arrival will also be provided to Indian-origin British and American citizens holding United States or United Kingdom passports.
Tour operators that are approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) will now be allowed to bring groups of tourists to Pakistan.
The PTI in its manifesto promised to develop 20 new tourist destinations during its tenure, at an average of four a year.
The tourism department intends to explore tourism potential in Kurram tribal district and the Samana hill station in Orakzai tribal district under the plan, and has also selected 25 areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where sites will be identified for the promotion of tourism.
Recently, the government also announced it would open the Kartarpur Corridor to Sikh pilgrims from India in 2019, and has outlined a plan to facilitate them.
Comments (28)
Good decision ... well done govt PTI
Tourism is also the source of income of country,Government will open different avenues to promote tourism sector
Good move.
Keep it up and explore more evenues
Please also consider Baluchistan that has some beautiful areas and will also help to uplift the local population.
a very necessary step
Please also convey instructions to our embassies because most of them are blank about statements issued in Pakistan.
Is it open for Indians too.....
Good and much awaited. Consider Indian citizens with Indian passport too for on arrival visa scheme.
Excellent move, Inshallah tourism will flourish in Pakistan which is a multi billion dollar industry
Great News. I had visited Pakistan 28 years ago, what a beautiful place. More people should visit it.
Who would like to visit Pakistan?
Welcome to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Good Move Well done!
Bad decision.It will add up to security risk,which the country can ill afford in these already under threat times...
NOC concept was ridiculous to begin with.
@Kunal, not in the present conditions
@Abhilash I would
Good initiative but if the Government is sincerely looking to encourage and improve tourism then it needs to reduce airport taxes and provide benefits to visitors. Offer total security to visitors and let them see the beauty (Pakistan) themselves.
@M.Sethi, "Bad decision.It will add up to security risk,which the country can ill afford in these already under threat times" - Those who want to do it, will do it anyways.
@abhilash. You would. Based on ur interest in Pakistan.......
I am sure if Pakistan opened up to Indian tourists, Pakistan would see huge numbers come to visit. This would not only bring revenue to the country but the people to people contact would bring the two nations closer.
IK should allow visitation of Bani Gala with a ticket of $1 for each visit. He will earn a good foreign exchange.
Excellent policy decision. Pakistan is now transitioning from a security state to a state which is open for business and investment by the world. Welcome to Naya Pakistan
Excellent move! It will help the economies of GB, AJK, KP and some tribal areas as well. In addition, Imran Khan will win over some of his die hard opponents in those areas.
@J. Singh, I agree.
Nice design
@Kunal, are you serious?