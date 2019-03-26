SC reserves verdict on Nawaz's petition against IHC's refusal to grant bail in Al Azizia case
A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa has reserved its verdict on a petition filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif challenging an Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to not grant him bail on medical grounds in the Al Azizia case.
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday had also submitted an appeal opposing Sharif's bail petition and asked that it be rejected.
Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence awarded to him by an accountability court in the Al Azizia corruption case. The former premier had filed a bail plea in the IHC on medical grounds but it was turned down last month, as the high court noted that "none of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life".
PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Khurram Dastagir, Amir Muqam, Sadia Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Pervez Rashid arrived in the court ahead of the hearing today. Special security measures were taken to ensure "smooth functioning" of the court during the hearing, which is being held in Court Room No 1.
Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris briefed the court regarding former premier's medical reports. The chief justice pointed out that Haris had submitted an additional document in court, to which the lawyer responded that it was a letter from one Dr Lawrence to Dr Adnan. When the court inquired who Dr Adnan was, Haris replied that he was Sharif's personal physician.
Justice Khosa remarked that the document was a correspondence between "'Person A' and 'Person B'" and was not addressed to court. He further questioned the "legal status" of the letter.
"How can we determine this letter's authenticity? This letter has been written by a private individual to another private individual," he said, adding that the bench had read it because it was submitted by Haris. "How can this letter be presented as evidence?"
Sharif's lawyer clarified that he was "not depending upon the letter" in this case.
Haris told the court that the former premier was suffering from heart ailments and had gone through an open-heart surgery, therefore, he required an angiography, which was a "complicated matter". Additionally, he said, Sharif's blood sugar level and blood pressure needed to be monitored at all times.
He said that Sharif was also suffering from kidney disease which was in the third stage, and would need dialysis if it advanced to the fourth stage.
Justice Khosa asked if the petitioner had any other "proof" of Sharif's deteriorating health apart from Dr Lawrence's letter.
"Should we believe Dr Lawrence's letter as it is? If he had said that [Nawaz's] kidney ailment has reached stage four, should we have believed it as well?" the chief justice asked, adding: "You are building your case on medical grounds and all we have [as evidence] is Dr Lawrence's letter."
"Can we take a letter as a basis [of proof] in a criminal case?" Justice Khosa asked.
Haris told the bench that five medical boards had been formed to examine Sharif's medical condition and every one of them had declared that the former premier's kidney ailment was at the third stage.
They had also recommended that he should be admitted to a hospital. Haris said that Nawaz had been "diagnosed with angina" and that he had already had two attacks. He insisted that Nawaz's condition was "worsening day by day" and urged the court to consider the "seriousness of Nawaz's medical condition".
The chief justice observed that Sharif has been suffering from these medical conditions for several years but had "quite an active routine". He further said that different people had "several types of medical histories but they survive".
He added that the court had already reviewed Sharif's medical reports that were submitted earlier.
"The [medical] history you are telling [the court about] is old," Justice Khosa said. "We want to see if bail can be granted keeping in view these medical conditions."
In order to secure bail on medical grounds, the chief justice said, Sharif's counsel will have to prove that the former premier's health is deteriorating. Sharif will also have to prove that staying in jail will threaten his life, Justice Khosa said. According to Sharif's medical reports, Justice Khosa said, the former prime minister has been suffering from heart ailments since 2003 and that there was nothing endangering in the reports submitted to court.
"Are hospitals and doctors in Pakistan not eligible for Nawaz Sharif's treatment?" Justice Khosa asked and said the court could order that the former prime minister be treated in a hospital in Pakistan. Haris insisted that Sharif will be "stressed" if he remains in jail. He added that it would not be "appropriate" to treat him while he is under stress.
"Will he [Sharif] be content with receiving treatment in Pakistan if he is allowed to go home and is receives relief from stress?" Justice Khosa asked.
He noted that Sharif is a convict added that even if the court grants him bail for a few weeks, he will have to return to jail.
Security arrangements
Due to the limited capacity of Court Room No 1, where the is issuing security passes in order to regulate the entry of the people.
According to the press statement, only petitioners and respondents whose cases were fixed in the top court will be allowed to enter the premises of the Supreme Court building. Journalists and advocates who come to the court regularly will be exempted from passes.
The general public who wish to observe proceedings will be required to contact the SP (Security) for security passes.
Bags and purses of visitors will be searched before entry and mobile phones have been prohibited in Court Room No 1.
Comments (11)
Pakistani courts must have zero tolerance against corruption the main enemy of Pakistan.NS children Hasan and Hussain and near relative Dar are absconding from Pakistan due to corruptions they committed and NS is guilty of corruption.We appeal the courts to bring back the looted money and put all the corrupts in Jail.
The so-called 'Prime Minister of Hearts', is simply trying to save his skin.
A test for judiciary to uphold justice. The reason, as has already been noted by the Honourable Justice is, that he's fit enough to run for office, run his exhausting electioneering campaigns, but not fit enough to stay in prison.
Hopefully, the honorable judge Kosa will reject bail request for Nawaz Sharif as this convicted felon has done considerable financial damages to Pakistan. The money he has stolen could have been used to uplift many millions of poor people. Keep him in jail and CONFISCATE HIS Properties to RECOVER Money that he has LAUNDERERD to ENGLAND. Respectfully
I hope common sense prevails in court and he is not allowed to leave the country on pretext of ill health.
But sometimes unfortunately, common sense is not that common. Lets hope for the best.
Is it justice or even justified to ask for bail on the grounds of of health only to go abroad and never to return!!! A well known example is Ishaq Dar who looks fit and well, walks upright but still ill on the records... and still in London!!
They have successfully turned their corruption verdict into a debate for bail on health issues !!
Another Qatari Letter :-)
He failed to build hospitals as a 3-term PM then I have no sympathy for him. I can not believe that I was one of those who actually thought he was a good leader back in the 90s. Conman fooled a lot of people.
There shud not be any discrimination between a common man and wealthy nawaz sharif. The way govt and judiciary has given extra ordinary favor to him should be given to a common man behind the jail for years.
Man is a liar. He deserves. To stay in jail until all looted wealth is returned to the exchequer
Judges should not allow the bail for him to go offshore for his treatment and insist on a local treatment at a local hospital of his choice. Alternatively he should be given a choice to surrender his looted wealth to the nation for his freedom.
The law should be passed that all politicians must get treatment only in Pakistan. That’s the only way to better the conditions of Pakistani hospitals. If Nawaz Sharif escaped whether on humanitarian grounds or on medium cal grounds, this will be the end for PTI.
On health grounds, Nawaz want bail in unlimited criminal cases against him. Where from bail money comes? From the lootings of the government treasury.
These are the same old tricks they have played in the past and trying to play again but unfortunately time has changed. NS came back from London to become HERO now why he is acting like ZERO???
After the Malik Riaz deal, i have lost all hope. We have to get rid of this system altogether and establish a true Islamic system where justice will be swift and accessible
I think the Govt. of Pakistan makes a deal with Nawaz Sharif to pay back the looted money to the Govt and in return he be free and he and his family to be exile forever from Pakistan, because right now the Govt. is bearing the expense of Nawaz Sharif in jail for his food and other things and also wasting the precious time of our Honorable Courts. This way at least the looted money will come back to country and would increase our economic stability.
Pitty on NS and shame on him as he never trusted Pakistani hospitals for his check ups. He is interested in becoming PM of Pakistan but never had a Pakistani hospital to cure any ailment. What a shame...He should not be given any leniency whatsoever..
NRO already granted by those who grant NROsat their discretion. This is just to fulfill the requirements. Have a safe flight to London Mian Nawaz Sharif.
It is quite amazing how are politicians become sick when they are in jail and as soon as they are out they are healthy enough to travel to remote areas and address massive public rallies and meet foreign dignitaries.
If we accept NS appeal then all ailing prisoners should have the same liberty.
It seems the state of hospitals in Pakistan is so dire that convicted criminals can only receive 'treatment' abroad in London.
If NAB has submitted an appeal to SC, opposing Sharif's bail petition and asked that it be rejected, then it is a clear case of interference in the independent proceedings of the SC.
instead of asking for bail he should tell the court which hospital in Pakistan he wants to get treated in? and his wish will be granted. just making so much drama and wasting people time. all prisoners in pakistan are treated in pakistan only
He desrves to stay in jail for rest of his life for what he has done with the poor nation unless he surrenders whatever he and his family looted mercissely this nation.
A whole family is a group of mafia. Surprised how they ruled us with these types of lies and manipulations.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, no NRO have some faith in IK if you voted him or remain in doubt.
The case seems like a primary school boy trying his best to be given a day off from school by trying his best to get a leave from school.