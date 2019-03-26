SC hears Nawaz's petition against IHC's refusal to grant bail in Al Azizia case

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing a petition filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif challenging an Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to not grant him bail on medical grounds in the Al Azizia case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday had also submitted an appeal opposing Sharif's bail petition and asked that it be rejected.

Sharif is serving a seven-year prison sentence awarded to him by an accountability court in the Al Azizia corruption case. The former premier had filed a bail plea in the IHC on medical grounds but it was turned down last month, as the high court noted that "none of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life".

PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Khurram Dastagir, Amir Muqam, Sadia Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Pervez Rashid arrived in the court ahead of the hearing today. Special security measures were taken to ensure "smooth functioning" of the court during the hearing, which is being held in Court Room No 1.

Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Haris briefed the court regarding former premier's medical reports. The chief justice pointed out that Haris had submitted an additional document in court, to which the lawyer responded that it was a letter from Dr Lawrence to Dr Adnan. When the court inquired who Dr Adnan was, Haris replied that he was Sharif's personal physician.

Justice Khosa remarked that the document was a correspondence between "Person A and Person B" and was not addressed to court. He further questioned the "legal status" of the letter.

"How can we determine this letter's authenticity? This letter has been written by a private individual to another private individual," he said, adding that the bench had read it because it was submitted by Haris. "How can this letter be presented as evidence?"

Sharif's lawyer clarified that he was "not depending upon the letter" in this case.

Haris told the court that the former premier had heart ailments and required angiography and his blood sugar level and blood pressure needed to be monitored at all times. He further said that Sharif was also suffering from kidney disease which was on the third stage. He would need dialysis if it advanced to the fourth stage, he insisted.

Justice Khosa asked if the petitioner had any other "proof" of Nawaz's deteriorating health apart from Dr Lawrence's letter.

"Should we believe Dr Lawrence's letter as it is? If he had said that [Nawaz's] kidney ailment has reached stage four, should we have believed it as well?" the chief justice said and added: "You are building your case on medical grounds and all we have [as evidence] is Dr Lawrence's letter."

Haris told the bench that five medical boards had been formed to examine Sharif's medical condition and every one of them had declared that the former premier's kidney ailment was at the third stage. They had also recommended that he should be admitted to a hospital. Haris said that Nawaz had been "diagnosed with angina" and that he had already had two attacks. He insisted that Nawaz's condition was "worsening day by day" and urged the court to consider the "seriousness of Nawaz's medical condition".

The chief justice observed that Sharif has been suffering from these medical conditions for several years but had "quite an active routine". He added that the court had already reviewed Sharif's medical reports that were submitted earlier.

"The [medical] history you are telling [the court about] is old," Justice Khosa said.

Security arrangements

Due to the limited capacity of Court Room No 1, where the is issuing security passes in order to regulate the entry of the people.

According to the press statement, only petitioners and respondents whose cases were fixed in the top court will be allowed to enter the premises of the Supreme Court building. Journalists and advocates who come to the court regularly will be exempted from passes.

The general public who wish to observe proceedings will be required to contact the SP (Security) for security passes.

Bags and purses of visitors will be searched before entry and mobile phones have been prohibited in Court Room No 1.

