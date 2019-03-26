Nawaz released from jail after SC approves 6-week bail for medical treatment within Pakistan
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted former premier Nawaz Sharif bail for six weeks, suspending his sentence and giving him the freedom to obtain medical treatment of his choice within the country.
He was released from Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after 12:30am on court orders. Scores of PML-N supporters who had waited outside the prison for hours surrounded Sharif's vehicle before it left for his Jati Umra residence.
Hours before his release, the former prime minister's daughter Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to thank their fans for their support.
"Insha’Allah, MNS [Mian Nawaz Sharif] will be home soon. Want to take this opportunity to thank Allah and then every PMLN supporter. You guys were instrumental in keeping my spirits and hopes high. I have no words to express my gratitude. May Allah bless you all profusely. Ameen," she wrote.
After Sharif's counsel successfully argued that the former prime minister urgently needed angiography, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa accepted Sharif's appeal on medical grounds.
The court noted that several senior doctors had suggested that Sharif's history of hypertension, cardiac and renal ailments may present a "mild-moderate risk" if he is to undergo angiography, and therefore granting him relief for a limited period was a "reasonable" request.
It subsequently directed Sharif to deposit two bail bonds worth Rs5 million each, receive medical treatment, and surrender his custody after six weeks.
Terms of the bail
1. Nawaz Sharif shall not leave or be allowed to leave the country.
2. Bail will automatically be cancelled upon expiry of six weeks from date of release.
3. Sharif will have to surrender custody voluntarily, failing which he will be arrested.
4. He will not be allowed to apply for further bail till he surrenders his custody.
5. He is allowed treatment from medical practitioners and to avail medical facilities of his choice in Pakistan.
6. If, during the period of his bail, the Islamabad High Court rules adversely in the appeal filed by Sharif before the IHC, the IHC will have full authority to decide how and when to arrest him.
The short order, read out by the chief justice in Court Room No 1, warned that Sharif will have to surrender himself to jail authorities once the six weeks are over. If he fails to surrender, he will be arrested. Sharif was further barred from leaving the country.
Khawaja Haris, Sharif's legal counsel, had requested bail for eight weeks citing an "urgent angiography" required by Sharif.
After the short order was announced, Maryam expressed her relief via a tweet.
Several PML-N leaders, including former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, also welcomed the decision in talks with the media.
Sharif has been serving a seven-year prison sentence awarded to him by an accountability court in the Al Azizia corruption case.
The former premier had earlier filed a bail plea in the IHC on medical grounds, but it was turned down last month, as the high court noted that "none of the reports [about Sharif's condition] suggest that continued incarceration of the petitioner, in any way, would be detrimental to his life".
PML-N leaders Pervaiz Malik, Shaista Pervaiz, Khurram Dastagir, Amir Muqam, Sadia Abbasi, Rana Sanaullah and Pervez Rashid and others had arrived in court ahead of the hearing earlier today. Special security measures were taken to ensure "smooth functioning" of the court during the hearing, which was held in Courtroom No 1.
As the hearing began, Sharif's lawyer Haris apprised the court of the former premier's medical record.
The chief justice observed at the outset that Haris had submitted an additional document to the court, which the lawyer explained was a letter from one Dr Lawrence to Dr Adnan. When the court inquired who Dr Adnan was, Haris replied saying he was Sharif's personal physician.
Justice Khosa remarked that the document was correspondence between "'Person A' and 'Person B'" and not addressed to the court. He therefore questioned the legal status of the letter.
"How can we determine this letter's authenticity? This letter has been written by a private individual to another private individual," Justice Khosa said, adding that the bench had only read it because it was submitted by Haris.
"How can this letter be presented as evidence?" he asked.
Sharif's lawyer clarified that he was "not depending upon the letter" in this case.
Haris told the court that the former premier is suffering from several heart ailments and had gone through open-heart surgery and, therefore, requires an angiography, "which is a complicated matter".
Haris told the court that one of the veins supplying blood to Sharif's heart was 43 per cent blocked. Additionally, he said, Sharif's blood sugar level and blood pressure "need to be monitored at all times".
Justice Khosa in response asked if Sharif could be treated in a hospital in Pakistan, and offered that the court order the former premier's treatment in whichever hospital he chooses.
However, Haris insisted that his client needed bail as his "health [condition] is serious".
Justice Khosa subsequently asked if the petitioner had any other proof of Sharif's deteriorating health apart from Dr Lawrence's letter.
"Should we believe Dr Lawrence's letter as it is? If he had said that [Sharif's] kidney ailment has reached stage four, should we have believed that as well?" the chief justice asked, adding: "You are building your case on medical grounds, and all we have [as evidence] is Dr Lawrence's letter."
"Can we take a letter as a basis [of proof] in a criminal case?" Justice Khosa asked.
Haris told the bench that five medical boards had been formed to examine Sharif's medical condition and every one of them had declared that the former premier's kidney ailment was at the third stage.
They had also recommended that he should be admitted to a hospital. Haris said; adding that Sharif had been "diagnosed with angina" and that he had "already had two attacks".
He insisted that Sharif's condition was "worsening day by day" and urged the court to consider the "seriousness of Sharif's medical condition".
Haris cited PPP leader Asim Hussain's case, who had been granted bail on similar grounds and was also allowed to go abroad. The chief justice warned that a worsening medical condition was the "best basis" for securing bail if "it's not misused".
In order to secure bail on medical grounds, the chief justice said, Sharif's counsel would have to prove that the former premier's health is deteriorating. Sharif would also have to prove that staying in jail would threaten his life, Justice Khosa said.
According to Sharif's medical reports, Justice Khosa remarked, the former prime minister had been suffering from heart ailments since 2003. The chief justice further observed that despite suffering from these medical conditions for several years, Sharif had "quite an active routine".
He further noted that different people had "several types of medical histories but they survive".
He added that the court had already reviewed Sharif's medical reports submitted earlier and nothing in the them suggested that Sharif was in danger.
"The [medical] history you are telling [the court about] is old," Justice Khosa said. "We want to see if bail can be granted keeping in view these medical conditions."
"Are the hospitals and doctors in Pakistan not eligible for Nawaz Sharif's treatment?" Justice Khosa asked, saying that the court could simply order the former prime minister be treated in a hospital in Pakistan.
However, Haris continued to insist that Sharif would be "stressed" if he remains in jail. He added that it would not be "appropriate" to treat him while he is under stress.
The chief justice noted that Sharif is a convict, and added that even if the court grants him bail for a few weeks, he will have to return to jail, where he will face similar stressful conditions.
Separately, NAB's legal counsel, during his arguments, said that none of Sharif's reports mentioned his ailments and had merely recommended checkups. He insisted that the former prime minister was being "monitored 24 hours a day". He refuted Haris' argument that Sharif is suffering from a life-threatening disease.
Justice Yahya Afridi, who was part of the bench, asked: "If his [Sharif] life is not in danger then why have the medical boards recommended that he goes through an angiography?"
Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, the third member of the bench, said that NAB had shifted Sharif from "one hospital to another".
"You [NAB] should open a hospital," the chief justice said, and asked why every person who was being investigated by NAB faced mental duress.
"NAB's attitude is such that people have started to commit suicide," he said, adding that the top court was "looking into that matter as well".
Comments (127)
Pakistani courts must have zero tolerance against corruption the main enemy of Pakistan.NS children Hasan and Hussain and near relative Dar are absconding from Pakistan due to corruptions they committed and NS is guilty of corruption.We appeal the courts to bring back the looted money and put all the corrupts in Jail.
The so-called 'Prime Minister of Hearts', is simply trying to save his skin.
A test for judiciary to uphold justice. The reason, as has already been noted by the Honourable Justice is, that he's fit enough to run for office, run his exhausting electioneering campaigns, but not fit enough to stay in prison.
Hopefully, the honorable judge Kosa will reject bail request for Nawaz Sharif as this convicted felon has done considerable financial damages to Pakistan. The money he has stolen could have been used to uplift many millions of poor people. Keep him in jail and CONFISCATE HIS Properties to RECOVER Money that he has LAUNDERERD to ENGLAND. Respectfully
I hope common sense prevails in court and he is not allowed to leave the country on pretext of ill health.
But sometimes unfortunately, common sense is not that common. Lets hope for the best.
Is it justice or even justified to ask for bail on the grounds of of health only to go abroad and never to return!!! A well known example is Ishaq Dar who looks fit and well, walks upright but still ill on the records... and still in London!!
They have successfully turned their corruption verdict into a debate for bail on health issues !!
Another Qatari Letter :-)
He failed to build hospitals as a 3-term PM then I have no sympathy for him. I can not believe that I was one of those who actually thought he was a good leader back in the 90s. Conman fooled a lot of people.
There shud not be any discrimination between a common man and wealthy nawaz sharif. The way govt and judiciary has given extra ordinary favor to him should be given to a common man behind the jail for years.
Man is a liar. He deserves. To stay in jail until all looted wealth is returned to the exchequer
Judges should not allow the bail for him to go offshore for his treatment and insist on a local treatment at a local hospital of his choice. Alternatively he should be given a choice to surrender his looted wealth to the nation for his freedom.
The law should be passed that all politicians must get treatment only in Pakistan. That’s the only way to better the conditions of Pakistani hospitals. If Nawaz Sharif escaped whether on humanitarian grounds or on medium cal grounds, this will be the end for PTI.
On health grounds, Nawaz want bail in unlimited criminal cases against him. Where from bail money comes? From the lootings of the government treasury.
These are the same old tricks they have played in the past and trying to play again but unfortunately time has changed. NS came back from London to become HERO now why he is acting like ZERO???
After the Malik Riaz deal, i have lost all hope. We have to get rid of this system altogether and establish a true Islamic system where justice will be swift and accessible
I think the Govt. of Pakistan makes a deal with Nawaz Sharif to pay back the looted money to the Govt and in return he be free and he and his family to be exile forever from Pakistan, because right now the Govt. is bearing the expense of Nawaz Sharif in jail for his food and other things and also wasting the precious time of our Honorable Courts. This way at least the looted money will come back to country and would increase our economic stability.
Pitty on NS and shame on him as he never trusted Pakistani hospitals for his check ups. He is interested in becoming PM of Pakistan but never had a Pakistani hospital to cure any ailment. What a shame...He should not be given any leniency whatsoever..
NRO already granted by those who grant NROsat their discretion. This is just to fulfill the requirements. Have a safe flight to London Mian Nawaz Sharif.
It is quite amazing how are politicians become sick when they are in jail and as soon as they are out they are healthy enough to travel to remote areas and address massive public rallies and meet foreign dignitaries.
If we accept NS appeal then all ailing prisoners should have the same liberty.
It seems the state of hospitals in Pakistan is so dire that convicted criminals can only receive 'treatment' abroad in London.
If NAB has submitted an appeal to SC, opposing Sharif's bail petition and asked that it be rejected, then it is a clear case of interference in the independent proceedings of the SC.
instead of asking for bail he should tell the court which hospital in Pakistan he wants to get treated in? and his wish will be granted. just making so much drama and wasting people time. all prisoners in pakistan are treated in pakistan only
He desrves to stay in jail for rest of his life for what he has done with the poor nation unless he surrenders whatever he and his family looted mercissely this nation.
A whole family is a group of mafia. Surprised how they ruled us with these types of lies and manipulations.
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, no NRO have some faith in IK if you voted him or remain in doubt.
The case seems like a primary school boy trying his best to be given a day off from school by trying his best to get a leave from school.
NS should be provided treatment in Pakistan but his bail request should be rejected.
CJ Khosa 's comments are absolutely relevant. Before his sentence Mian Sahib was absolutely active, for instance, addressing his followers every where ,'Mujay Kion Nikala' his usual theme song.
Don't be emotionally blackmailed by Nawaz Sharif and his family, all his medical test shows NS health is not serious, he is only suffering minor problems that can be treated in Pakistan. Is NS from other plannet and why other ordinary people are treated like a third class citizens? Law should be same for all citizens, the only solution for NS is that he should return all looted money - there is NO other way out. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
@M. Saeed, NAB is a party in the case and has every right to oppose the convict in the court.
@Ahsan Gul, totally agree. These people have ruined Pakistan.
If he is allowed to leave jail will be disaster for the country and will be a big win for the corrupts
Why on earth is this still hitting the headlines, have we not wasted enough time on account of this man, we know he is a crook and we know he crippled our nation over the years so please sentence him and let’s move on to preserve the welfare of our most precious asset, our people!
Pakistan has very good hospital's with good treatment facilities, i am sure the Shareef's family can be treated in Pakistan, unless they have else in mind in trying to run away from this country. Well NS is a convict and guilty of corruption, hence he has to be kept in Jail, no choice.
Can any other prisoner make this a precedence to get of jail ticket for medical treatment is my question. Off course the answer is NO.
As expected. The rich and powerful cannot be treated as common criminals. While thousands of inmates suffer in jail, NS is given bail. After the verdict on Bahria Town, this was expected. Is this the new Pakistan that we all want to see?
All of the Shariff family are out now. Long live Pakistan.
This is where one has to say "I told you". Right from day one I have been emphasizing that a NRO has already been given to both PPP and PML-N. All that is happening is just an eyewash for commoners like us. We commoners are nothing but slaves of these Corruption Mafias and more powerful sources that grants NROs at their own discretion. Congratulations Mian Nawaz Sharif.
@Mohiz, a false picture painted by the convict.
This is so ridiculous. WHY IS HE BEING GIVEN SPECIAL TREATMENT?
Like Musharaf he will never come out of hospital & like Sharjeel he will have all facilities in hospital.
@Jalil Yousaf, agree. But, all politicians will oppose passing of such a law. They are not stupid.
@Ahsan Gul, agree. He has been convicted, what are the court and NAB waiting for, take away everything they and their families own now.
@Saad Ahmed, Malik Riaz must be jailed for 10 years or longer, for all the collosal illegalities. This should be in addition to the weak financial deal, favoring him.
Nawaz Sharif should be allowed to go abroad in exchange for his sons to be kept in Jail. This is fair on all accounts
Why is he special? He is NOT part of the problem , but THE PROBLEM itself.
Well the defence has partly succeeded and let us see which hospital the convicted ex PM chooses. That one of the veins is occluded by 43% does not mean anything. Less than 50% occlusion is usually regarded as non significant. For the sake of gen. knowledge can the defence counsel or the doctors explain what is mente by grade three renal failure. What are the credentials of this foreign doctor who has sent this letter to Nawaz attending doctor. I hope this circus does not start again after six weeks again. Justice is now delayed.
@Ali, Who is stopping the PTI government to bring back the money??? Maybe there was no money on the first place? Where have the promises gone, we will bring back looted money. I am still waiting...
I hope this facility is also given to all the prisoners in Pakistan to get a bail for medical treatment under the comfort of their
Interesting situation arises on SC decision. Now let's see how SC and other courts handle other prisoners bail request on similar grounds
We are fast becoming a dysfunctional state. It protects the rich. Alas
What about the fine of Rs 1.5 billion which was also imposed on Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference. Did he pay?
Key words, within Pakistan. Weak, but okay.
He shouldn't be allowed to leave country at any cost, bring back looted money which was promised.
It is not a good practice anyway to put all civilian elected leaders in jail. Accountability should be across the board.
Why don't these so-called leaders of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan prefer to seek medical treatment at their own hospitals in the "Land of the Pure?" Why do they always run towards England when they get sick?
At this time I think of all those people who committed no crimes and died due to lack of healthcare because of this man and let’s not surrender to the fact that he may just abscond overseas.
Now go and get treatment at your own expense at any of the hospitals built by your brother.
GoP should not waste the poor taxpayers' money over these robbers.
London dream tarnished!
NRO
Why can't we send Nawaz, Shehbaz, Zardari and the lot abroad once and for all and shift focus on real issues such as clean water, sanitation, education, health and etc.?
One country two laws, one for poor and other for rich politicians. Feeling helpless.
is the law equal to everyone?
Hope he does within these six weeks so that the media can carry on with other most important things and so the institutions in the country.
"All are equal some are more equal".(George Orwel)
Pakistan Zindabad!
Victory for rich and powerful who can afford to pay millions to big lawyers like Haris, Latif, Naik etc etc. Please remember that this facility is only for elite not for poor prisoners who die in prisons.
@Justicefirst, This is not the responsibility of SC to repatriate looted money.PTI govt has to bring.
Disappointing.
Fair decision. Time enough to get medical attention which includes his private cardiologist. Recurrent angina is a sign of the big one to follow.
Why are dubious letters always presented in court when all else has failed?
Money talks... Great example Any.thing and every thing is possible.in Pakistan Should be rich and powerful.
@Rajab, Legal battles are fought by advocates and pleaders.Can a common man afford to hire Ehtzaz Ahsan calibre lawyer who charges,reportedly,50 to 70 million rupees for one case legal fee???
@Jalil Yousaf, That is what haunts PTI???
@Baba, Just hurling allegation will not serve PTI political objective Show tangible results as promised with voters GDP forecasts are frightening as low as 2% in 2020???
He should allowed to go to US for treatment
So far there is no evidence presented about any of the "billions looted". If they have any evidence, why don't they share it with the public?
Why not same treatment with two people in Jail, rich man vs poor man.
And after six weeks offer expires, he will be allowed to fly to the UK for Royal Treatment!??
PMLN stop crying now
RS.10 million (or just USD 72k) bail for someone accused of amassing wealth of around $2-3 Billion overseas?
That's pocket change for NS and an insult to the intelligence of entire Pakistani taxpayers!
What good, if any, of three-times PM-ship is left out of exposure in this whole saga? Genuine leaders gracefully and courageously face consequences of their actions and never feign. But it seems it is not over yet. If history is any guide, the cycle will repeat after 6 weeks with new twists, turns and letters. Seven years is long time though.
When will he pay the monetary fines imposed on him at time of convictions? when will the Apartments be taken over???
@Saad Ahmed, I can understand the frustration in Malik Riaz’s case but atleast he readily Agreed to pay the looted wealth and he is still doing great philanthropic + development work. There is no excuse for crime but I am with the judges in this case. I would probably ask for more money to be put back into tax payers account from Malik Riaz. The main target should be Zardari who has sucked the blood out of poor people of Sindh. He should face the full force of law and send him behind the bars forever
Good decision by the SC, As Nawaz Sharif remained three times PM of Pak so it is his legal right to take treatment wherever he wants.
I am sure Nawaz will not see the inside of the jail again. He will keep on getting extensions on the excuse of ill health and the courts will keep on granting his requests. See what happened to the cases of Maryam and Captain Safdar.
Whether or not NS is sick genuinely, poor nation of Pakistan is definitely suffering from the CANCER of corruption caused by its looter rulers such as NS, AAZ and the alike.
billions billions i read, where are those? all i have hear are of a few million dollar properties
its a very wise decision. he can get treated the way he wants wherever he wants just not being allowed to leave the country.
Society cannot function in dual judicial system. This man must be admitted in the hospital in Sheriff city. Sparsely, he built that hospital for the people, what a shame.
Pakistani treated in Pakistan especially if you were responsible for the health system the country has
Zardari will be disappointed from this verdict. PML(N) will keep distance from People party.
Angiography is a minor procedure....patients return back to work within a week. SC is too liberal in granting 6 weeks to NS....
SC gives Nawaz 6 weeks for medical treatment within Pakistan and if he does not get well... there will be another extension and another and it will never end ...
Seems Supreme has become a department of Injustice.What is this fuss about Nawaz Sharif. He is is a convicted prisoner and should and treated as such.He should have the same medical facilities given to him as to any of his fellow inmates-no more and no less. Pakistani doctors are quite capable of treating his health problems and facilities to carry out medical test are are more than adequate.
This decision suits the PMLn politics. Relief for politicians and suffering for the masses!
Keep track of months, days, hours, minutes and seconds this convicted criminal spends out of jail so that it can be correctly added to square his seven years jail term. Any bail or out of jail time should not be at the expense of jail time pronounced for his crime.
A positive move. I really think that house arrest /jail for Nawaz Sharif would be a better option.
@TS, He has proved that he is braver than the Commando Musharraf
Treat him in Pakistan, if he wants to go outside then bring back the looted money which amounts to billions.
he must serve his sentence, and return the looted assets
41 days too many! Other prisoners should be accorded similar opportunities.
Best option is send all polticians abroad for life. Confiscate their properties and money in Pakistan and send them just in longi and vest. Than we see how they will survive in other countries.
SC, Do not allow him bail. Allow him treatment only in Pakistan. By doing this you will do favours to common Pakistanis, as politicians will start building good medicare in Pakistan.
@Justicefirst, Excellent comment.
@Noah, fair suggestion.
Angiography takes less than 4 hours and you are up and running from third day. You do not need 6 weeks.
Justice for Rich and Famous. All others get in the line.
@Silver, Watch, after 6 weeks they will again file an appeal to High Court as per SC instructions, and he will get permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.
@Dr.M.M.Khan, ..... He can easily be put on kidney dialysis in Pakistan, or even have a kidney transplant in Pakistan. That is all that can be done for anyone. Whose fault is it that diabetes damaged his kidneys? We don't grow new ones.
@Ahmed, . . . . Angina or just anxiety? What he needs is diet and exercise.
Doctors in Pakistan are not good enough for normal citizens, let alone a former Prime Minister.
@Umar Aftab, Yeh . Look at Musharraf . He even appears on tv .
If his angiogram shows that his bypass vessels are patent, please send him back to the prison the next day. No need to keep him for 6 weeks.
The cases against NS are political lying motivated. There is no substance in the NAB court verdict. NS would be freed finally when the appeals go through in the high and or supreme Court. The prosecutor absolutely failed to establish a case against him. All this has been done by deep state to bring PTI to power by electioneering.
@Omar, Fantastic best statement on this chat. I agree he is 50% of the problem Zardari is the other 50%.
A sensible and humane decision.
It is a good idea to grant him bail. With all the corruption Nawaz Sharif had done something which is going forward with nuclear program and given us respect and courage to stand up. Mr. Sharif is no diffrent then anyone else from the elite ruling class, establishment and feduals. This current governement had not stopped any corruption as they fool the nation by focusing on one person rather addressing the root cause. This new so called Naya Pakistan group had not removed any burecrate and had not reversed any thing such as quota which breeds corruption. They had not taken any action to come with uniform education for all. As long as we going to have choosen ruling class to have all nothing is going to change.
Hopefully the poor people suffering from various diseases will also get the same relief.
That is six too many. Like other criminals, he should not be allowed bail
Lying upon lying is the tactic used by Sharif and his lawyer
Hope you feel better and recover quickly MNS. Best wishes.
Simply, a conditional and temporary relief for Nawaz Sharif so that he can get medical treatment of his choice. This is exactly what PTI's government offered, no overseas visits for treatment, get it done in Pakistan within six weeks and then back to jail. The score is: NS 0 - PTI 1 (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
There are Nawaz sympathizers every where !
@Laeeq Ahmad, : Yes his sympathizers are the one who really matters in our country and created PML-N.
Another wining day for NS and Co.