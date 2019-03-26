DAWN.COM

4 suspected terrorists blow themselves up in Loralai raid: official

Syed Ali ShahUpdated March 26, 2019

Security forces on patrol in Balochistan.— AFP/File
At least four suspected suicide bombers blew themselves up during a raid conducted by security forces in Balochistan's Loralai area on Tuesday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department and other security agencies conducted the raid in Nasirabad, Loralai, on the basis of intelligence reports, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Attau Rehman said.

Take a look: 119 killed in terror incidents in Balochistan last year: IG

At least four security personnel were injured during the raid and taken to Loralai hospital, he added.

The area surrounding the compound was sealed off as a combing operation went underway in the area following the raid.

An intelligence officer who declined to be named told DawnNewsTV that a mastermind of attacks on levies personnel was also among the suspects who blew themselves up.

Loralai has witnessed a sharp rise in violent attacks by militants in the recent past.

A few days ago, six Levies personnel were martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan's Sanjavi. According to sources the six members of a law enforcement agency were posted at the check-post in Lal Katai on Sanjavi-Loralai road, which was attacked by assailants with heavy weapons.

Nasir Jam
Mar 26, 2019 11:03am

Eliminate all terrorists and extremists . Purify Pakistan

