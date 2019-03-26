DAWN.COM

81 doctors sacked in Balochistan over continued absence from duty

Syed Ali ShahMarch 26, 2019

The sacked doctors were recruited on a contract basis to ensure the provision of health facilities in far-flung areas of Balochistan. — Photo courtesy: Patients Helping Hands/File
The Balochistan health department has shown the door to 81 contract doctors within the last few days due to their continued absence from duty, DawnNewsTV reported on Monday.

Hafiz Abdul Majid, the secretary of the provincial health department, said the sacked doctors, including male and female medical officers, were recruited on a contract basis to ensure the provision of health facilities in far-flung areas of Balochistan.

They were among the 487 contract doctors and nurses who were appointed to fill vacancies for medical professionals in basic health units.

However, a recent probe revealed that 81 of the doctors had not been showing up to duty for a long time and they were subsequently dismissed. These doctors belonged to Quetta, Mastung and other parts of Balochistan.

Majid said following the removal of the doctors, health authorities had managed to make operation theatres functional in five remote districts of the province.

Meanwhile, a report issued by the Balochistan health department recently and obtained by DawnNewsTV stated that the large-scale appointment of doctors and nurses on contract basis by the government of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had lessened the shortage of health professionals in the remote areas of the provinces.

The doctors and nurses, who have been hired for a year, have all been deputed in their native districts, the report said, adding that doctors will be offered handsome incentives for performing duties in extremely remote areas.

It said orders will soon be issued for the appointment of another 300 doctors and nurses on contract basis

