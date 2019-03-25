DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

State Bank of Pakistan receives $2.2 billion under Chinese loan arrangement

Sanaullah KhanUpdated March 25, 2019

Email

Last week, the Ministry of Finance has announced that the SBP would receive a 15 billion yuan loan, equivalent to $2.1bn, from China by Monday (today). — Reuters/File
Last week, the Ministry of Finance has announced that the SBP would receive a 15 billion yuan loan, equivalent to $2.1bn, from China by Monday (today). — Reuters/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday announced that it had received 15 billion Renminbi (RMB) — also known as yuan — equivalent to $2.2 billion, as proceeds for a loan extended to Pakistan by the Chinese government.

Finance ministry adviser and spokesperson Dr Khaqan Najeeb Khan confirmed the development to DawnNewsTV.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance had announced that the SBP would receive a 15 billion yuan loan, equivalent to $2.1bn, from China by Monday (today).

Dr Khan had said that "all procedural formalities" for the transfer of the loan being provided to Pakistan by the Chinese government have been completed, and "the funds will be deposited in the SBP account by Monday, March 25".

The loan facility, the spokesperson had said, "will further strengthen foreign exchange reserves and ensure balance of payment stability."

Following a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Prime Minister Imran Khan in November 2018, China had said that it was willing to offer assistance to Pakistan to help it weather its current fiscal woes, but that the terms of such aid were still being discussed.

Shortly after, Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin had said during an interview that in order to "boost Pakistan's economy", Beijing is investing in multiple sectors and launching business ventures instead of providing loans.

In February this year, in response to a Financial Times report which said that China had pledged to lend at least $2bn to Pakistan to shore up its foreign exchange reserves and prevent further devaluation of the rupee against the dollar, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang had tentatively acknowledged that it was extending financial assistance to help Pakistan.

"The Chinese side has offered and will continue to offer its best through assistance, trade, investment and all-around practical cooperation to support and boost Pakistan’s economic and social development," Kang had said.

At the time, it was the first official confirmation by a Chinese official that Beijing had planned to extend a financial package to Islamabad. The terms of the package, however, had remained elusive until last week.

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Chinpaksaddique
Mar 25, 2019 07:04pm

This is a huge achievement by PMIK. Only Chinese are try friends and this will likely be converted to a grant. I love China and PMIK.

Recommend 0
Jameel
Mar 25, 2019 07:05pm

Very nice...

Recommend 0
Shahid Kaleem
Mar 25, 2019 07:49pm

Loa loan loan. Loan is not good for economy. Loan is to be paid by any means therefore no need for appeasement.

Recommend 0
Common Man
Mar 25, 2019 07:49pm

Not a gift..make sure it's loan. Stand up on your own without support of loan. No more loan.

Recommend 0
anil kumar
Mar 25, 2019 07:55pm

A friend in need a friend indeed. Thank you, China.

Recommend 0
srinivas
Mar 25, 2019 07:56pm

when will Pakistan give loan to other countries?

Recommend 0
Hwh
Mar 25, 2019 07:57pm

@Jameel, proud Pakistani!

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A symbolic victory

A symbolic victory

The staging of the PSL in Pakistan was perhaps one the most powerful plays recently made by the state.

Editorial

March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...
Updated March 24, 2019

Trump’s Golan tweet

While the Israelis reacted gleefully to Trump’s act of ‘generosity’, others in the Middle East weren’t quite so pleased.
March 24, 2019

Spread of TB

PAKISTAN’S fight against tuberculosis has been a grim one. The country reports over 50,000 new cases each year; of...