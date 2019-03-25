DAWN.COM

March 25, 2019

PM Khan rules out 'NRO', faults Nawaz for not building 'one good hospital' in 30 years

Sanaullah Khan | Javed HussainUpdated March 25, 2019

"Sharifs should be ashamed for not building a single hospital they themselves could be treated at," says PM Khan. — DawnNewsTv/File
Commenting on PML-N 'supreme leader' Nawaz Sharif's refusal to seek medical treatment within Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday asked why, if the Sharifs were in power for 30 years, they were unable to "build one hospital where they themselves could be treated."

The remark came during an interaction with journalists in Islamabad, where the premier was also reported to have complained that: "The Sharifs should be ashamed they created 30 factories out of one, but could not build a single proper hospital for the people."

"Ishaq Dar's farther used to sell bicycles; even he [Dar] gets his treatment in London now," the prime minister further remarked.

He also made it clear that he would not allow any convict to cut deals with the government, while stressing that the law does not allow any prisoner to be accorded treatment that 150,000 other incarcerated individuals cannot receive.

Financial matters

Speaking about the financial situation of the country, Prime Minister Khan said that his government had inherited its financial crisis.

"The previous government left a record debt behind: they sent the debt soaring to Rs30 trillion. If my government takes on less loans than they did, it means we are in the right direction."

"We have taken steps to stop money laundering. Our foreign exchange [reserves] are increasing and investors are coming to Pakistan. Our foreign policy is in the right direction."

"The same US that used to tell us to do more, is praising us today. It acknowledges that there can't be peace an Afghanistan without Pakistan," he said.

Speaking about the National Accountability Bureau, the premier stated that the organisation is independent of the government and noted that all corruption cases being pursued against leaders of other political parties are 'old'.

"Bilawal Bhutto is making a lot of noise, [but he forgets that] the fake bank accounts case has been under investigation since 2016. Corruption in this country will only end when the major players are held accountable," he said.

Relations with India

Commenting on India's continued anti-Pakistan narrative, the premier said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi "is stuck in war hysteria."

"He has turned hatred for Pakistan into a political campaign," the prime minister regretted.

'PM Khan using NAB as tactic to hide own incompetence'

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb reacted to Prime Minister Khan's comments and said that he is using NAB and the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to "hide his own incompetence".

"Imran Khan spent the last five years doing politics over Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. Even today, his biggest fear are the two Sharif brothers," she said.

"The opposition is uniting against Imran Khan's incompetence," she said.

Comments



Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 25, 2019 06:43pm

Once again, he is 100 percent right.

Recommend 0
Usman Y.
Mar 25, 2019 06:47pm

Yes, they are bad...but they would answer that as your claims may be wrong. But, How many you built, or planned, in KPK in about 6 years now?

Recommend 0
Shah
Mar 25, 2019 06:47pm

Nawaz Sharif should be given plea bargain. He should be asked to pay back looted wealth which is about 200 b rupees. About 80% of it and pardaned to go abroad.

Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Mar 25, 2019 06:47pm

IK should be ashamed for bringing the country towards economic chaos

Recommend 0
Jibran Raza
Mar 25, 2019 06:51pm

Couldn't agree more. Also bitter truth indeed..

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Mar 25, 2019 06:55pm

Thanks IK for clarification on "NRO". Some people were concerned Nawaz and Zardari might get away with some sort of deal. Law must be applied equally to all citizens. That's the only way forward

Recommend 0
Justicefirst
Mar 25, 2019 07:04pm

No one can deny the facts,the Khan has spoken today.Truth is the winner.

Recommend 0
Khurram Khan
Mar 25, 2019 07:46pm

Once again he is a 100% failure . Don't know how to improve the situation . Just keep repeating the same mantra when he was in opposition. Some body tell him he is a PM ( selected) . What a incompetent person.

Recommend 0
Fastrack
Mar 25, 2019 07:46pm

@Shah,
I'm sure they have. And what do you think the reply is?

Recommend 0
Imtiaz Ali Khan
Mar 25, 2019 07:50pm

No London Hospital for Convicted Nawaz.

Recommend 0
Javed
Mar 25, 2019 07:51pm

Correction! They have built ONE hospital. Unfortunately it is not good enough for them.

Recommend 0
MANISH
Mar 25, 2019 07:55pm

If PTI ministers can get treatment abroad, why can't nawaz? Further if nawaz dues in jail due to perceived lack of medical facilities. Is this point scoring worth the anarchy that will follow?

Recommend 0
Aamir
Mar 25, 2019 07:57pm

Ik can only talk and cry and criticize predecessors, good or bad, many developments could be seen, where are PTI plans except U-turns...

Recommend 0
Khan
Mar 25, 2019 07:58pm

Punish all curropt leaders at all cost

Recommend 0

