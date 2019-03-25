Agreement with IMF to be reached soon: Asad Umar
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Monday said an agreement will soon be reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
While speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Umar said Pakistan had not changed its stance in talks with the IMF. He added that the IMF had revised their stance and "the gap" between the IMF and Pakistan had decreased.
On a related note, the finance minister said gas and electricity prices will increase gradually as subsidies are withdrawn, adding that the government subsidy on gas and electricity will not be withdrawn together.
He also added that the new IMF mission chief is to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow (March 26) for an introductory visit.
On March 16, Umar had hinted that bailout package talks with the IMF are in their final stages and the government will have further negotiations with the newly appointed IMF mission chief before reaching an agreement.
"Pakistan has come closer to reaching an agreement with the IMF as the differences between Pakistan and the IMF over a possible bailout package have decreased," he had said.
The finance minister had said that a deal would materialise only after a detailed discussion with the IMF mission chief. He made it clear that no final amount for the bailout package had been decided so far, as negotiations were still underway.
Comments (9)
I don't believe any of his statements. Some weeks ago he was stating that we don't need to go to IMF.
The strategic person, will use this information for his benefit. IMF has asked Pakistan to devalue $ to 148-150 rps to $. Today it was trading it at 141. If you have extra Rps, enchashed it t oUS$ and then sell it in 4-5 months and make a profit of almost 15-20% within 3 months.
Good for the economy, as this will bring Current account deficit down to manageable levels and boost FDI.
With what price to the nation?
Preparing for another mini budget
It seems like Asad Umer will prove to be Ishaq Daar for the PTI government. IK needs to be careful.
Please talk less.and do more.. Action.not words.
@aftab, totally agree with you
@aftab, sorry, the rupee rate has to be fixed at 175 per dollar and not 140..150 levels.Thank you