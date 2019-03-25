DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | March 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

New Zealand mosque attack victim's body returns to Karachi, buried after funeral

AP | Asim KhanMarch 25, 2019

Email

A relative shows the picture of Syed Areeb Ahmed on his cell phone outside his home in Karachi on Saturday, March 16, 2019. — AP
A relative shows the picture of Syed Areeb Ahmed on his cell phone outside his home in Karachi on Saturday, March 16, 2019. — AP

The body of Syed Areeb Ahmed, a 26-year-old Pakistani victim of the March 15 New Zealand terrorist attacks on two mosques, returned to Karachi on Monday.

According to his uncle, Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, the victim's funeral prayers were offered at 3pm the same day. Various political leaders, including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Rabita Committee, offered the funeral prayers.

Areeb was among nine Pakistanis who were killed by a right-wing white supremacist who, armed with semi-automatic weapons, opened fire on worshippers in two mosques during Friday congregational prayers on March 15 and live-streamed the terror attack on social media.

Areeb was an only son who had immigrated to New Zealand for work, according to his uncle.

His father, Syed Ayaz Ahmed, family members and government officials received his body at the airport.

Speaking to the media prior to the funeral, Ayaz appealed to the government to found a university in his deceased son's name.

Last week, the country had observed a day of mourning for the victims and honoured Naeem Rashid, another Pakistani victim who died along with his son after trying to tackle the gunman.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday also ordered an independent judicial inquiry into whether police and intelligence services could have prevented the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Ardern said a royal commission — the most powerful judicial probe available under New Zealand law — was needed to find out how a single gunman was able to kill 50 people in an attack that shocked the world.

Islamophobia
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A symbolic victory

A symbolic victory

The staging of the PSL in Pakistan was perhaps one the most powerful plays recently made by the state.

Editorial

March 25, 2019

Lessons from Malaysia

THE visit by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provides a good opportunity to reflect on what Pakistan can learn from...
Updated March 25, 2019

Gender wage gap

IT is a matter of grave concern that Pakistan has the highest gender wage gap in the world. A recent World Bank...
March 25, 2019

Prisoner’s death

“NEITHER reason nor sensibility allows me to believe that we can execute a mentally ill or disabled person,”...
Updated March 24, 2019

Trump’s Golan tweet

While the Israelis reacted gleefully to Trump’s act of ‘generosity’, others in the Middle East weren’t quite so pleased.
March 24, 2019

Spread of TB

PAKISTAN’S fight against tuberculosis has been a grim one. The country reports over 50,000 new cases each year; of...