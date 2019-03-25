Islamophobia a threat to entire society, not just Muslims: EU foreign policy chief

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini on Monday described rising Islamophobia as a threat not only for Muslims but for all of European society as it "threatens diversity".

Mogherini, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, made the comments during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi after a meeting in Islamabad.

Qureshi expressed "great concern" over the "rising trend of Islamophobia" and said that it should be a cause of worry for the EU as well since the bloc houses a sizeable number of Muslims.

"The strength of our societies lies in our diversity, and whoever attacks the diversity of our societies attacks the entire society not just one segment of it," she said. "This is why for the European Union, institutions, for me personally, for all our member states, it is a priority to make sure that Islamophobia doesn't find any place in the European Union," she asserted.

She also offered her condolences to families of the nine Pakistanis who were killed in the Christchurch terror attacks.

Both Qureshi and Mogherini commended New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for her response to the recent Christchurch terror attack. Qureshi said that the Kiwi premier had shown that there was a "different way of dealing with [Islamophobia]" and had told the world "how societies can gel together".

The foreign minister also referred to a recent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers where he had presented a comprehensive plan to tackle Islamophobia across the world.The meeting was called to discuss the causes, impacts and way forward in the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks.

Qureshi and Mogherini also mentioned other issues discussed in the meeting, including an increase in trade between Pakistan and EU. Both officials stressed the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan. Mogherini also lauded Pakistan's "generous hosting" of Afghan refugees, saying that the EU recognises that "it can be difficult".

The joint press conference followed the fourth round of Strategic Dialogue between Pakistan and the EU in Islamabad, during which the Pakistani side was led by Qureshi and the visiting side led by Mogherini.

Both agreed to a new Strategic Engagement Plan to build a strong partnership in diverse fields, Radio Pakistan reported.