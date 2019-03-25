Qaim Ali Shah seeks pre-arrest bail in fake accounts case

PPP leader and former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on Monday filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up his petition on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Shah, who is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, expressed apprehensions that NAB officials may arrest him upon his appearance before the investigation team, and requested the IHC to grant him pre arrest bail.

The former chief minister was named in a report by the joint investigation team tasked to probe the case. He was among 172 people named in the report whose names were to be placed on the no-fly list.

The senior politician in his petition contended that he was being politically victimised through the case, and claimed that he had been dragged into the case without any solid evidence.

Take a look: PPP calls NAB campaign against opposition witch-hunt

Shah said that he had been politically active since 1960 when he was elected chairman of the Khairpur district council and then successfully contested the general elections.

He said that he was the longest serving chief minister of Sindh and had completed eight consecutive years in office.

Explore: Behind the progressive facade ─ PPP’s tactics to maintain dominance in Sindh

The former chief minister sought bail on the grounds that he is a senior citizen. The petition stated that Shah is 85-years-old and is entitled to pre-arrest bail due to his age.

The PPP leader, in his petition, cited chairman and director NAB and director general of the Federal Investigation Authority as respondents. The court will take up the petition tomorrow.