NAB questions Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah in fake accounts case

Malik AsadUpdated March 25, 2019

Shah says he assured NAB of his cooperation in the investigation. — DawnNewsTV
Sindh Chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday appeared before NAB and recorded his statement about Thatta Sugar Mills in the fake accounts case.

Shah was scheduled to appear before NAB on March 26, however he requested to appear before the bureau on March 25.

NAB's officials grilled the chief minister for about an hour and a half. Murad Ali Shah came to the NAB office along with PPP's Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and others.

Talking to media after being questioned, Shah said that the NAB officials questioned him about Thatta Sugar Mills and that he responded to all the queries.

Shah further said that he had assured NAB's officials of his cooperation in the investigation.

Speaking to the media alongside Shah, PPP leader Mustafa Khokhar criticised PTI government of what he said locking down of the federal capital on Monday.

He said that party didn't give any call to workers to show up at the NAB office and the government wasted public money on security arrangements.

Qaim Ali Shah seeks pre-arrest bail in fake accounts case

PPP leader and former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah on Monday filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail in the fake accounts case. A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up his petition on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Shah, who is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, expressed apprehensions that NAB officials may arrest him upon his appearance before the investigation team, and requested the IHC to grant him pre arrest bail.

The former chief minister was named in a report by the joint investigation team tasked to probe the case. He was among 172 people named in the report whose names were to be placed on the no-fly list.

The senior politician in his petition contended that he was being politically victimised through the case, and claimed that he had been dragged into the case without any solid evidence.

Take a look: PPP calls NAB campaign against opposition witch-hunt

Shah said that he had been politically active since 1960 when he was elected chairman of the Khairpur district council and then successfully contested the general elections.

He said that he was the longest serving chief minister of Sindh and had completed eight consecutive years in office.

Explore: Behind the progressive facade ─ PPP’s tactics to maintain dominance in Sindh

The former chief minister sought bail on the grounds that he is a senior citizen. The petition stated that Shah is 85-years-old and is entitled to pre-arrest bail due to his age.

The PPP leader, in his petition, cited chairman and director NAB and director general of the Federal Investigation Authority as respondents. The court will take up the petition tomorrow.

Arslan Ahmar
Mar 25, 2019 02:56pm

Being the senior citizen, doesnt mean that you are not answerable for what you have done.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Mar 25, 2019 02:57pm

It seems reasonable that be arrested and held when Zardari, Talpur and others are arrested too. But, others are already in custody. His age is irrelevant, arrest him. Soon he will try the medical excuses, along with the other accused.

Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Mar 25, 2019 03:00pm

A senior suspect as well..!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 25, 2019 03:04pm

Once a cheater, always a fraudster.

Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
Mar 25, 2019 03:14pm

Mr. Syed Qaim Ali Shah,

You are also coming to behind the bars.

Alas! You are still supporting the criminals of PPP.

Recommend 0
Tariq Islam
Mar 25, 2019 03:14pm

senior citizen? good one!

Recommend 0
masgharfr36@gmail.com
Mar 25, 2019 03:14pm

Let the law take its course and not the position a person.

Recommend 0
Adeel Saleem
Mar 25, 2019 03:19pm

Stay blessed in jail

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Mar 25, 2019 03:32pm

Please let this harmless man go... he is nothing but yet another Bhutto’s yes man and only listens to his masters voice!!

Recommend 0
Tariq Rashid
Mar 25, 2019 03:41pm

60 years of looting the poor peoples of Sindh doesn't deserve any laxity due to his age..

Recommend 0
Gulab Khan of Gulabkhana
Mar 25, 2019 05:05pm

Wasn't Shahji also a 3 times something in the SIndh government? If he was, he should be given special treatment like former 3 times Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Recommend 0
USMAN
Mar 25, 2019 05:17pm

should be arrested, no excuse

Recommend 0
saksci
Mar 25, 2019 05:42pm

He will get a bail since he is not a member of MQM..

Recommend 0
khanm
Mar 25, 2019 06:01pm

Former Sindh chief minister Shah seeks bail on the grounds that he is a senior citizen. indeed he is a senior all right .. must be quite matured in his profession that is why it took so long to indict him..since you never made any homes for the seniors citizens, dont worry the government will provide you with one..

Recommend 0
Must learn
Mar 25, 2019 06:11pm

Instead of seeking pre-arrest bail, he must prefer to help nation as approver. Your seniority will be more respected, if at this age you come to right path.

Recommend 0

