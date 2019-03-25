Special security measures in place for hearing of Nawaz's plea in Supreme Court

A press statement released by the top court on Monday announced security measures that have been taken ahead of the hearing — that will be held tomorrow — of a petition filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, a three-judge Supreme Court bench — also consisting of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi — will take up the appeal of Nawaz Sharif against the Feb 25 Islamabad High Court (IHC) order of turning down his bail plea on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Due to the limited capacity of Court Room No 1, where the hearing will be held, the Superintendent of Police (Security) of the Supreme Court will issue security passes in order to regulate the entry of the people. According to the press statement, only petitioners and respondents whose cases have been fixed in the top court, will be allowed to enter the premises of the Supreme Court building. Journalists and advocates, who come to the court regularly will be exempted from passes.

General public, who wish to observe the proceedings, will also be required to contact the SP (Security) for security passes.

Bags and purses of visitors will be searched before allowing entry and mobile phones will be prohibited in Court Room No 1.

Nawaz Sharif is undergoing seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. The government claims that he is not ready to be treated in any hospital in the country as he wants to go to London for treatment. The PML-N has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government of indulging in politics over Sharif’s health.

The former premier spent around 10 days in Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, last month. He refused to get further treatment at the hospital after the IHC rejected his petition seeking suspension of his sentence on medical grounds.