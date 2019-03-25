Rao Anwar indicted in Naqeeb murder case, pleads not guilty
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for the murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi.
Anwar, who was in court when charges were framed against him, pleaded not guilty.
Take a look: Dawn Investigation — Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi
The court ordered the complainant and the magistrate, who recorded the testimonies of eye witnesses, to appear on April 11 and adjourned the hearing until then.
Anwar, along with former deputy superintendent of police Qamar and three others who are accused in the case, are out on bail, while 13 police officials are in jail on judicial remand.
An inquiry team probing the Jan 2018 'extrajudicial killing' of Naqeebullah found that the Waziristan native was killed in a "fake encounter" which was "staged" by the former Malir SSP. Following the inquiry team's findings, Anwar was suspended from his post.
Rao Anwar, however, had stuck to the claim that Naqeeb was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant but no evidence has emerged to support this claim.
Naqeebullah's killing sparked outrage on social media after which the case caught media attention.
Comments (12)
Obviously, like any other accused criminals and corrupt politicians, they don't admit their crime. It is up to prosecuting team to provide evidence and witnesses of their committed crime, as in this case, an innocent person was murdered by an SSP called Rao Anwar and his associates - public want to know who planned and ordered a fake police encounter? I am sure a well known politician and his fellow corrupt politicians are likely to be involved either directly or indirectly - justice must prevail and seen to be working, no matter who they are and what is their social status in society. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
of course .. even when the final judgement is going to be made.. let us see how the entire saga is going to be played out... maybe the cause is hidden; the effect is visible to all.
He is never going to accept it.
If Rao is not guilty, than who is guilty ?
As both his father and Rao are silent .....maybe Bilawal can unravel the mystery of Rao Anwar and Naqeeb's murder.
This is some news. However, Naqeeb and many other cases could've been avoided had PTI didnt campaign in favor of Rao Anwar in 2014 when NS decided to get rid of Rao Anwar on the reports of alleged killings back than. Now we are collecting the grieve due to PTI. Shameful that PTI was campaigning for guys like these. and hats off to NS for taking stand against bad people. That being said its time now that trial be completed as soon as possible
Even in Naya PAKISTAN...Powerful criminals are on bail while powerless are in jail.
Pakistan Zindabad.
@Parvez, first he will take guidance.from NM and will respond..as he has changed of heart's
One must not forget the inevitable role of Rao Anwar in application of NAP but as it was a huge blunder and his crime is also unforgivable. The story ; is near to its end and we expect justice for the deceased family.
Lets see if Anwar gets the punishment he deserves, else, I won't believe in our law anymore.
Rao Anwar is a scapegoat. Who ordered the killing of Naqib?