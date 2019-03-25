DAWN.COM

Rao Anwar, 17 others indicted in Naqeeb murder case, plead 'not guilty'

Shafi BalochUpdated March 25, 2019

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was indicted for the murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday indicted former Malir SSP Rao Anwar and 17 others for the murder of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud in a fake encounter in Karachi.

Anwar and the other accused, who were in the courtroom when the charges were framed against them, pleaded 'not guilty'.

Take a look: Dawn Investigation — Rao Anwar and the killing fields of Karachi

The court ordered the complainant and the magistrate, who recorded the testimonies of eyewitnesses, to appear on April 11 and adjourned the hearing until then.

Anwar, along with former deputy superintendent of police Qamar and three others who are accused in the case, are out on bail, while 13 police officials are in jail on judicial remand.

An inquiry team probing the Jan 2018 'extrajudicial killing' of Naqeebullah found that the Waziristan native was killed in a "fake encounter" which was "staged" by the former Malir SSP. Following the inquiry team's findings, Anwar was suspended from his post.

Rao Anwar, however, has stuck to the claim that Naqeeb was a Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan militant. No evidence has emerged to support this claim.

The killing of the young Mehsud had sparked widespread protests by the civil society and then chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the killings. But a formal trial of the case had not been initiated until now.

After eluding law enforcers for two months and upon being offered opportunities by retired Justice Nisar to surrender, the former SSP had finally appeared before the Supreme Court and was subsequently arrested in Islamabad in March last year.

Instead of detaining him in the Karachi central prison, jail authorities had shifted him to a house due to alleged security concerns, declaring it a sub-jail in the Malir Cantonment area. He was later granted bail by the anti-terrorism court No 2 in the two cases pertaining to the kidnapping and murder as well as registering fake criminal cases against the victims in July last.

After slain model’s father Khan Muhammad Mehsud, who is the complainant in the main case, showed no confidence in the ATC-II, the Sindh High Court had transferred the cases to the ATC-III on Nov 5, last year.

“The formal trial has not taken off so far because none of the suspects has been indicted by the trial court in the cases,” Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar, the counsel for the complainant Mehsud, had told Dawn after attending the last hearing on Jan 6.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 25, 2019 12:38pm

Obviously, like any other accused criminals and corrupt politicians, they don't admit their crime. It is up to prosecuting team to provide evidence and witnesses of their committed crime, as in this case, an innocent person was murdered by an SSP called Rao Anwar and his associates - public want to know who planned and ordered a fake police encounter? I am sure a well known politician and his fellow corrupt politicians are likely to be involved either directly or indirectly - justice must prevail and seen to be working, no matter who they are and what is their social status in society. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

khanm
Mar 25, 2019 12:38pm

of course .. even when the final judgement is going to be made.. let us see how the entire saga is going to be played out... maybe the cause is hidden; the effect is visible to all.

Khurram
Mar 25, 2019 12:40pm

He is never going to accept it.

Orakzai
Mar 25, 2019 12:44pm

If Rao is not guilty, than who is guilty ?

Parvez
Mar 25, 2019 01:01pm

As both his father and Rao are silent .....maybe Bilawal can unravel the mystery of Rao Anwar and Naqeeb's murder.

Islamabad Morning
Mar 25, 2019 01:07pm

This is some news. However, Naqeeb and many other cases could've been avoided had PTI didnt campaign in favor of Rao Anwar in 2014 when NS decided to get rid of Rao Anwar on the reports of alleged killings back than. Now we are collecting the grieve due to PTI. Shameful that PTI was campaigning for guys like these. and hats off to NS for taking stand against bad people. That being said its time now that trial be completed as soon as possible

Dr.Shams
Mar 25, 2019 01:09pm

Even in Naya PAKISTAN...Powerful criminals are on bail while powerless are in jail.

Kashif Ajaz
Mar 25, 2019 01:14pm

Pakistan Zindabad.

Shib
Mar 25, 2019 01:27pm

@Parvez, first he will take guidance.from NM and will respond..as he has changed of heart's

Junaid Abbasi
Mar 25, 2019 01:33pm

One must not forget the inevitable role of Rao Anwar in application of NAP but as it was a huge blunder and his crime is also unforgivable. The story ; is near to its end and we expect justice for the deceased family.

ExMohajirinUK
Mar 25, 2019 01:39pm

Lets see if Anwar gets the punishment he deserves, else, I won't believe in our law anymore.

SyedChaudhryGangaDinKhanNiazi
Mar 25, 2019 01:41pm

Rao Anwar is a scapegoat. Who ordered the killing of Naqib?

fairplay
Mar 25, 2019 01:50pm

@Dr.Shams, Absconders should never be granted bail. This is patently against all common sense.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmaod
Mar 25, 2019 01:54pm

Too little, too late. In fact, justice delayed is akin to justice denied.

fairplay
Mar 25, 2019 01:55pm

He should be brought to court in handcuffs.

Patriot
Mar 25, 2019 01:57pm

Look in the picture, the murderer is laughing.

fairplay
Mar 25, 2019 01:58pm

The accused are dictating terms to the Sindh courts, shameful.

Mirza
Mar 25, 2019 02:07pm

He will go scot free soon

Sunny
Mar 25, 2019 02:10pm

On the face of it, this is open an shut case. However, given the competency of investigation and prosecution of the police in Pakistan, this case will drag on forever and in the end, the culprit will be released.

ABC
Mar 25, 2019 02:17pm

Roa Anwar is the real face of Bilawal and Zardari

L.Ahmad
Mar 25, 2019 02:25pm

He abused his powers to commit heinous crime, then went into hiding like a coward and now he denies any wrongdoing without shame & remorse.

Baqir
Mar 25, 2019 02:45pm

@Dr.Shams, if nawaz is powerless than i am nonexistent.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Mar 25, 2019 02:48pm

Let me guess. An absolute clean chit will be given to Rao Anwar. He will be free of all charges just like Bahria Town and Malik Riaz. The sources behind Bahria Town, Malik Riaz and Rao Anwar are way above the law. Hence they have nothing to worry about.

Ash Man
Mar 25, 2019 02:54pm

Hope justice is done to Naqeebullah

fairplay
Mar 25, 2019 03:07pm

Delayed but still an important first step in the right direction. There is a high chance of him absconding, his family is abroad. Therefore, he should be held in jail. And put his name on the ECL.

jaredlee007
Mar 25, 2019 03:28pm

He will soon open his mouth and share the names of those who ordered him to murder the victim.

